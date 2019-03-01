As Many As 5 Socialists Could Join Chicago's City Council

Via Robert Wenzel,

It's bad out there, really bad...

If their success on Tuesday carries over to the April runoff election, as many as five members of the Democratic Socialists of America could be on the Chicago City Council — the most in more than a century, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

Two won aldermanic seats outright.

Three others made the runoffs.

“This progressive insurgency is absolutely historic,” Rodriguez-Sanchez campaign volunteer Rachel Johnson said, according to the Sun-Times. “We are poised to have three or four new socialists on the City Council and will be positioned to have a socialist [caucus] on the City Council. I’m absolutely elated.”

In 2015, the DSA, the most active socialists, had roughly 5,000 members, since the election of Trump the organization says it has grown to about 60,000 card-carrying DSA members nationwide.

The most prominent socialist, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has over 3.3 million Twitter followers.