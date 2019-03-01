Nasdaq Extends Longest Win Streak Since 1999 As Macro Data, Earnings Crash

Another week of global bond yields, earnings expectations, and macro-economic data signaling shit is hitting the fan as stocks push higher and higher on surging central bank balance sheets and global money supply...

At what point does Jay Powell look himself in the mirror and realize what a farce his entire life's work has become.

* * *

Chinese stocks saw the best week since 2015 (mainly thanks to Monday's utter farce)...

Mixed picture in Europe with FTSE 100 the big laggard on endless Brexit headlines and Italy up most just because nothing terrible happened this week...

Mixed bag in US markets this week no matter how many dead cat bounces hit. Nasdaq outperformed dramatically, Trannies worst, Dow clung to unchanged and S&P was all about 2800...

The Dow desperately tried to close above 26032 (but failed), ending itsweekly win streak at 9.

Nasdaq is up 10 weeks in a row... the longest win streak since 1999 (when it rose 11 weeks in a row to Dec 1999)...

Buyback-related stocks ended the week lower but "most shorted" are up 8 of the last 10 weeks (with only very marginally lower weeks in the odd 2)...

S&P tried again to break above and hodl 2800...

Tesla tumbled as Musk's mysterious announcement disappointed...

Grocers also got hit as AMZN announced plans to roll out its own foodseller...

Ugly day for mall operators as retailers in the last 48 hours announce plans to cull over 300 stores

Treasury yields soared this week...the worst week for 10Y Yields (up over 10bps) in 4 months (midterms)

With 10Y Yields well and truly breaking out of their descending triangle...extending the yields rise today despite terrible macro data.

With inflation breakevens soaring alongside WTI (until today)...

And all the while, markets remain priced for rate-cuts in 2019!!

It appears bond yields are playing catch up with equity Cyclicals relative to Defensives (but we saw how that ended last time)...

The Dollar had a solid week (continuing its week on, week off pattern this year)...soaring higher this afternoon despite terrible macro data today

The surging dollar spoiled the party in EM also

Cryptos were all lower on the week with Ether leading the drop...

The soaring dollar took the shine off commodities today with PMs suffering most...

Gold tumbled (worst day since June 2018) back below its 50DMA for the first time since Thanksgiving...

Silver plummeted to its key technical support... (worst week for silver since June 2017)

And gold relative to silver hit its highest since the start of the year back above the important 85x ratio...

Notably, Gold in yuan terms dropped to its weakest since before Xmas...

Finally, which one of these four charts makes you laugh the most?

Stocks decoupled from Earnings expectations...

Stocks decoupled from Macro data...

Global Stocks decoupled from global bonds...

Global Stocks perfectly coupled with Global Money Supply (and Global Central Bank balance sheets)...

