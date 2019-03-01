Winter Storm: Northeast Braces For Next Round Of Harsh Weather This Weekend

Just when Zerohedge readers thought it was time for spring, old man winter has a few more tricks up his sleeve. New weather models show several storms will affect the Northeast over the weekend.

The storm system that brought severe weather from California to the Midwest is beginning to shift and could threaten Mid-Alantic and Northeast cities with snow, ice, and rain by this weekend.

Winter Storm Ryan will begin along the West Coast by late Friday, then move across Rockies, Plains, Ohio Valley and Northeast through the weekend.

Winter storm watches have been published for California's Sierra, Central Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, where the weather is expected to deteriorate in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The storm is expected to impact the Northeast late Sunday into early Monday.

"The exact track of that storm and magnitude of the lingering cold air in its path will determine the extent and intensity of snow, ice and rain in the Eastern states from Sunday to early Monday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis.

Here are the scenarios at play

If Winter Storm Ryan takes a northeastward route toward the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic coast as Travis believes (scenario 1), 4 to 8 inches of snow may fall from central Plains to the northern part of the Ohio Valley, the eastern Great Lakes, the Allegheny and Pocono mountains in Pennsylvania and northern New England.

This northeastward path would allow some cold air to penetrate the affected areas but bring mostly rain to Washington, D.C., to New York City and Boston.

Heavy snow is likely around Denver; Wichita, Kansas; St. Louis; Columbus, Ohio; Albany, New York; Bangor, Maine, and others. Pittsburgh may observe its most significant storm of the winter season if more than 4 inches of snow falls.

AccuWeather has an alternative model, a shift in the storm's path to the east (scenario 2) might result in 1 to 2 inches of snow from the mountains of West Virginia to northern Virginia, northern Maryland, southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, much of New Jersey, southeastern New York state and southern New England.

This shift eastward would allow the bulk of the snow to fall in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and perhaps Boston. Such a path could result in significant travel disruptions Monday.

A new wave of Arctic air expected

Despite Winter Storm Ryan's track, a significant blast of Arctic air is inbound for Northeast and Midwest.

High winds will follow the leading edge of the Arctic air.

Gusts between 40 and 55 mph are expected over the Upper Midwest and 30 and 45 mph in the Northeast.

AccuWeather said the blend of wind and falling temperatures would send RealFeel® Temperatures well below zero over the Upper Midwest, Mid-Alantic and Northeast.