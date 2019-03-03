Finnish "Soldiers Of Odin" Announce Hunt For Rapists & Pedos In Controversial Video

Authored by Emma R. via The Voice Of Europe,

The Finnish Police investigates a video published recently in social media by the vigilante group ‘Soldiers of Odin’ that announces a “hunt” for rapists and pedophiles.

The video, which is subtitled in English and Arabic, and has since been deleted from both Facebook and Vimeo, shows a group of masked men dressed in dark, armed with bats and chains march onwards to the camera amid winter darkness, accompanied by heavy metal music.

One of them, who acts as a spokesperson, announces that “The pedophile hunting season has been opened!”

The speaker points out that their target are the “sex tourists who have invaded our country” and “hunt our children”. And explains that the Soldiers of Odin are going to take justice into their own hands, since “the authorities and the politicians do nothing”.

The Soldiers of Odin also claim that half of the sexual propositions to underage girls came from Arabs. However, the group stress that the hunt is open for “domestic pedophiles and rapists of all colours”.

“We guarantee you that a date with us will be memorable. And hey, don’t worry, we won’t call the police”, they state.

The video is a response to the cases of sexual abuse of minors perpetrated in Oulu and Helsinki by a group of foreigners, who have been arrested by the police.

The National Police Board has asked the Helsinki Police Department to assess whether a hate crime toward ethnic groups should be suspected and to determine which preventive and other measures should be taken regarding the publication.

The Police Board says that; “suspected crimes cannot be systematically responded to with serious offenses”. And; “responding to sexual crimes with crimes of violence does not help in the protection of human life and health or contribute to public safety.”