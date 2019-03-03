At Least 10 Dead As Freak Tornadoes Hit Georgia, Alabama; 35,000 Without Power

Sun, 03/03/2019 - 19:10

At least two large and destructive tornadoes swept through parts of Georgia and Lee County, Alabama, killing at least ten people and leaving more than 35,000 without power as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s. 

It is the deadliest tornado day in the US since January 22, 2017, when 16 people were killed in South Georgia, according to The Weather Channel.

According to WSFA 12 there are at least 10 fatalities. 

Buck Wild Saloon, Lee County (Photo from David McBride via James Spann)

 

