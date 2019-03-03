At Least 10 Dead As Freak Tornadoes Hit Georgia, Alabama; 35,000 Without Power

At least two large and destructive tornadoes swept through parts of Georgia and Lee County, Alabama, killing at least ten people and leaving more than 35,000 without power as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s.
It is the deadliest tornado day in the US since January 22, 2017, when 16 people were killed in South Georgia, according to The Weather Channel.
#Update: More then 30.000 homes without electricity, after tornado struck in #Alabama, and #Georgia. pic.twitter.com/5rCKW09TAc— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) March 3, 2019
Check out this video of a possible #TORNADO north of Fitzgerald (Ben Hill County) an hour ago. @wfxl #gawx @NWSTallahassee (🎥: James Hobbs) pic.twitter.com/QtnorGgHXJ— Kerri Copello (@KerriWFXL) March 3, 2019
According to WSFA 12 there are at least 10 fatalities.
#BREAKING: More than 10 people are dead after at least two tornadoes hit Lee County Sunday afternoon, according to the Lee County sheriff. #alwx #12firstalert— WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) March 3, 2019
When the 3D volume scan shows the tornado, its a big one. #alwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Bdp633kKXX— Adam Lucio (@Aerostorms) March 3, 2019
This is what Lee Road 100 looks like just outside of Beauregard. Incredible destruction from this #tornado @spann pic.twitter.com/EE91ONjTbm— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019
Two hours ago... pic.twitter.com/7tCXBEM4SJ— Micah Messer (@messer_micah) March 3, 2019
1-minute Mesoscale Domain Sector #GOES16 Visible images + SPC storm reports over #ALwx and #GAwx: https://t.co/TTGPNo3pT1 pic.twitter.com/C4IsKceLTs— Scott Bachmeier (@CIMSS_Satellite) March 3, 2019
Here is the debris signature for the strong tornado just west of Columbus, GA (but still in AL). Debris being lofted to nearly 20,000 ft by the tornado. Strong indicator of a strong to violent tornado ongoing. #alwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/q23PliMYV1— U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) March 3, 2019