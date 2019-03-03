At Least 10 Dead As Freak Tornadoes Hit Georgia, Alabama; 35,000 Without Power

At least two large and destructive tornadoes swept through parts of Georgia and Lee County, Alabama, killing at least ten people and leaving more than 35,000 without power as temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s.

It is the deadliest tornado day in the US since January 22, 2017, when 16 people were killed in South Georgia, according to The Weather Channel.

According to WSFA 12 there are at least 10 fatalities.

#BREAKING: More than 10 people are dead after at least two tornadoes hit Lee County Sunday afternoon, according to the Lee County sheriff. #alwx #12firstalert — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) March 3, 2019

When the 3D volume scan shows the tornado, its a big one. #alwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/Bdp633kKXX — Adam Lucio (@Aerostorms) March 3, 2019

Buck Wild Saloon, Lee County (Photo from David McBride via James Spann)

This is what Lee Road 100 looks like just outside of Beauregard. Incredible destruction from this #tornado @spann pic.twitter.com/EE91ONjTbm — Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) March 3, 2019