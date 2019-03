It appears the goldfish-memory-like algos are unaware that the same headlines have spiked futures numerous times in the last week or two, but nevertheless, positive headlines about a US-China trade deal have sent US equity futures surging at the open...

Nasdaq is leading the charge...

Pushing above Friday's opening highs...

Extending its rise above the 200DMA...

Yuan is also stronger at the open...

We are sure that once President Trump tweets it, the algos will buy again too.