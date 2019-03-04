Gartman Stopped Out Of Short Just Before Today's Market Drop

So much can change in two weeks. On Feb 20, after weeks of calling the market's ascent correctly, "world renowned commodity guru" Dennis Gartman decided to call time, and said that "the time for buying stocks is past." Then, to put money (or margin) where his mouth is, last week Gartman recommended an outright net short, on the assumption that the market was finally rolling over.

Ironically, while he may have been right, this was not before the "old" Gartman emerged, and as he writes in his latest letter, after having gone modestly short, just one day later Gartman threw in the towel on his short trade when stocks surged on Friday following the latest bout of "trade talk optimism." In other words, Gartman was stopped out just hours before the market was about to suffer what is shaping up as its 2nd worst drop of 2019, to wit:

... as a pure “punt,” we’d recommended a small net short position mid-week last week but we were willing to risk just a bit more than 1% on this position and that risk was hit and the position was closed Friday afternoon. In retrospect this was an ill-advised trading decision, for we clearly should have waited until the CNN Fear & Greed Index had definitively turned down AFTER hitting 75… which it has not, yet. Even after four decades we’ve lessons to learn.

Actually, the initial trading decision was great; what was "ill-advised" was deciding to close it after just one day when the market did not go in your favor, in the process missing out on what is shaping up as the 2nd biggest drop in the S&P in 2019.

Of course, having closed out his short, it is hardly surprising that after turning bearish two weeks ago, Gartman had once again flipflopped:

we remain long term bullish of shares for the same reason that we’ve been bullish thus far for most of this year: Because the monetary authority here has taken up a modestly more expansionary monetary policy, initially made clear by Fed Chairman Powell quite some increasingly long while ago. This was made even clearer following the FOMC meeting two weeks ago and was made clearer still last week when Mr. Powell spoke to the Senate Banking Committee and then to the House Finance Committee where each time he made it very clear that the Fed’s balance sheet will continue to be run-off as Treasury and agency debt securities will be allowed to mature, but that that shall be accomplished in a far more “patient” manner than had been its course of action previously. “Patience” is now the new method of operation. “Patience” is indeed a monetary virtue.

Now if only the same "patience" virtue also applied to Gartman's own trade recommendations. But perhaps more importantly, it now appears that Dennis' freak "winning streak", which started in late November during which the Gartman letter author called every move in the market with uncanny accuracy, is finally over.