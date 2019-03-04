JPM Analyzed 25,000 Corporate Transcripts: Here Is What It Found

While Q1 is now almost certain to show the first year over year earnings decline since 2016, the party was still raging in the fourth quarter, if far more subdued than for most of 2018, and as JPMorgan writes in its latest equity strategy note, investor response to 4Q earnings was better than feared (although largely on the back of the Fed's dovish reversal and the now daily report of US-China trade "optimsim"). As a result, stocks delivered strong gains despite soft earnings delivery and lukewarm guidance — a contrast to prior quarters when companies delivered strong beats but investors were unfazed, mostly thanks to low equity leverage/positioning at start of the reporting season.

Specifically, as JPM's Dubravko Lakos-Bujas writes, S&P 500 companies delivered record average 1-day excess return drift of 0.7% post-announcement (Figure 1) and outperformed both DM and EM peers (+7.5% since Jan 10 th, vs. MSCI Europe +5.9%, MSCI Japan +3.9%, and MSCI EM 6.3%).

Furthermore, equity performance was positive despite negative revisions to 2019 EPS (growth declined to 4% vs. 8% 3-months ago) on lower margin outlook. While there is much debate if the expected margin compression is related to late-cycle dynamics (i.e. falling demand, rising input costs, declining pricing power), JPM believes that this is more driven by tariff related drags, poor trading environment for Financials, and certain company/industry specific factors that could ultimately prove to be temporary (e.g. Commodities, Semis, Apple, Facebook, Real Estate, etc.). Meanwhile, the current environment is turning more reflationary and should be broadly supportive for margins in the coming quarters given expanding labor market, easing financing conditions, rising commodities prices, and lower USD, although as Morgan Stanley said last night, this could also prove a major risk factor should the Fed make another U-turn and realize it is again behind the inflation curve.

If JPM is right, this should drive above-trend revenue growth of 4-5% and roughly flat margins, which combined with strong buyback activity supports a view for 6-7% EPS growth for this year, far higher than Morgan Stanley's paltry 1%. This would stand in contrast to 2015/2016 earnings recession (when EPS compressed by -3%) that many are comparing the current environment to.

Most importantly, to get a sense of the key issues concerning reporting US public companies, JPMorgan deployed its proprietary text mining tools to analyze earnings transcripts, conference calls and Q&A sessions for S&P 500 companies, ultimately combing through over 25,000 corporate transcripts. Of particular interest was the recent 4Q18 corporate and investor commentary related to tariff impact, input costs, and investment spending activities. In a nutshell, the bank found that geopolitical concerns have reached the highest level in five years, while concerns about higher wages may be diminishing.

Below are key takeaways from JPM's data search:

Discussions of geopolitical risks picked-up in 4Q reaching the highest levels observed in 5 years. At the sector level, there was a pick-up in Energy, Tech Hardware, Banks, and Transportation companies highlighting geopolitical risks. In particular, Energy companies discussed the negative impacts of geopolitics on oil supply and demand sentiment (e.g. SLB, COP, XOM) and some delays in regulatory approvals driven by the government shutdown (e.g. VLO, HFC). Further, Tech Hardware highlighted the increased complexity/uncertainty produced by the current state of geopolitics (e.g. Brexit, US-China, political unrest in parts of EM, etc.) and its potential for an adverse impact in the early parts of 2019 (e.g. CSCO, WDC, JNPR). Banks acknowledged still high geopolitical risks impacting the global economic growth outlook and reduced client activity (e.g. FITB, BAC, C). Transportation highlighted rising geopolitical risks but companies were generally positive on demand (e.g. CSX, NSC, UAL, CHRW).



Summarizing Q4 earnings, the breadth and magnitude of earnings beats and surprises was lower this quarter vs. recent history. Only 53% of S&P 500 companies beat on revenues (vs 70% seen during last four quarters) and 60% beat on net income (vs. average of 76%). As for revenue surprise, it was -0.2% ex-financials (vs. +1.2% in recent quarters) and net income surprise was +1.8% (vs. +5.6%). While revenue growth continued at an above trend rate of 5%, it was lower than the average 9% seen in recent quarters. This was largely due to a deceleration in revenue growth led by Commodities (e.g., E&P, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Metals) and trade-sensitive Multinationals (e.g., Tech Hardware, Semis, Machinery). Margin compression was a larger driver of earnings growth deceleration than slower revenue growth in the quarter with net income margin compressing by ~100bp q/q.

And now all eyes turn to the first quarter and the first earnings recession since 2016...