Key Events This Busy Week: China, Draghi, Payrolls And Mueller

Earnings season may be over, but this is going to be another very busy week, with the added kicker that a long-anticipated political catalyst with huge consequences may finally hit once the Mueller report is released (or not). As Rabo's Michael Every notes, we also need to pay equal attention to Chinese politics as the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Committee (CPPCC - China, like central banks, is not shy of acronyms) start their “two sessions” on Tuesday, stretching over the following two weeks. Tied to that, of course, is the next question: is there going to be a US-China trade deal, as surely something will have to emerge from these incredibly-dull and highly-orchestrated events?

Additionally, this week's ECB meeting should be high on the interest list for markets, as will the latest employment report in the US. The final PMI revisions are also likely to be closely watched, and we can't rule out the prospect of further trade headlines between the US and China.

Tuesday sees China’s Caixin services PMI and the RBA meeting, where more of the same confidence with a furrowed brow message can be expected. In Europe and the UK and US it is also services PMIs, along with new home sales. Wednesday has Aussie Q4 GDP and US ADP employment and the BoC meeting as well as the IVEY PMI. Thursday provides China’s foreign reserves, Aussie trade and retail sales, Eurozone GDP, and the ECB meeting then US labour costs.Friday has Japanese GDP, Chinese trade data, German factory orders, Canadian jobs data, and US housing starts and the monthly non-farm payrolls report.

Touching on those in more detail courtesy of DB's Craig Nicol, the highlight for markets next week is likely to be Thursday's ECB meeting. While no change in policy is expected, we will get updated staff forecasts (which are likely to show downgraded growth forecasts) and perhaps further hints about TLTRO2. Recent ECB commentary and the accounts of the January ECB meeting clearly signal that addressing TLTRO2 maturity is on the agenda, although its not clear that a decision will come as soon as Thursday's meeting. Nevertheless, it's likely to be a topic of discussion. Most economists by now believe that at the very least, it is appropriate for the ECB to implement a TLTRO2 solution that allows net exposures to be rolled over. This would help the ECB to preserve its monetary policy stance and prevent a temporary economic slowdown from propagating through unnecessary deleveraging, especially in the periphery.

Also of significance for markets is China's National People's Congress which officially gets underway on Tuesday and runs through until March 15th. Premier Li will present the government's draft working plan on Tuesday and the details of the government's draft budget will come out on Wednesday. Throughout the 10 days we're also expecting the PBoC and ministries to hold press conferences which may send important policy messages. Deutsche Bank's China economists expect the Chinese government to keep the policy stance flexible at this stage without committing to aggressive loosening measures. On growth, expect the government to lower the GDP growth target for 2019 to "above 6%" or "between 6% and 6.5%", which would represent a downward revision from "around 6.5%". They expect the official fiscal deficit target to be around 2.8% to 3.0% of GDP, up from 2.6% in 2018, and also for the government to announce a total of RMB 1.2-1.5tn of tax cuts. On monetary policy, the team expect the government to reiterate the "prudent" monetary policy stance and no change in policy stance of the property sector.

Meanwhile, the big data highlight comes on Friday when we get the February employment report in the US. The consensus is for another solid round of data. Expectations for payrolls is 185k which as a reminder follows a much stronger than expected 304k print in January. Earnings are expected to have risen +0.3% mom which if so, would likely push the annual rate up one-tenth to +3.3% yoy and so matching the highs from the end of last year. The unemployment rate is expected to fall a tenth to 3.9% and hours hold at 34.5 hours.

Away from that, other data worth flagging in the US includes the final February PMIs and ISM non-manufacturing (+0.5pts to 57.2 expected) on Tuesday, February ADP report on Wednesday, claims on Thursday and housing starts and building permits on Friday. In Europe, the highlight is the final February PMIs on Tuesday. We've already had the flash readings and as a reminder that the services and composite readings for the Euro Area were 52.3 and 51.4 respectively. Expect the main focus to be with Italy and France though where both services readings are hovering below 50. Other than that, we'll also get the final Q4 GDP reading for the Euro Area on Thursday prior to the ECB meeting. No change from the +0.2% qoq/+1.2% preliminary readings are expected. Finally in Asia we've got the February PMIs in Japan and China on Tuesday, and China trade data on Friday.

As for Fedspeak next we haven't got quite as busy a calendar. Barkin is due to speak on Tuesday at a rural economy event, Rosengren on Tuesday in Boston to a corporate directors group on the current economic landscape, Williams on Wednesday at the Economic Club of New York, Mester on Wednesday at a moderated panel in Ohio, and Brainard on Thursday in Princeton on the economic and monetary policy outlook. Over at the BoE, Carney is due to be testifying to the upper house of Parliament's economic affairs committee on Tuesday, while Cunliffe and Saunders speak on Wednesday and Tenreyro on Thursday.

In terms of other things to look out for, Indian PM Modi is due to make public comments tomorrow and may address the India-Pakistan conflict. Estonia holds a general election on Sunday. The BIS quarterly review is out on Tuesday. The Bank of Canada policy meeting is due Wednesday and the OECD releases its interim economic outlook Wednesday.

Detailed breakdown of key events by day, courtesy of Deutsche Bank:

Monday : It's a quiet start to the week, with the only data due in Europe being the March Sentix investor confidence reading, January PPI report for the Euro Area, and February construction PMI for the UK. In the US we'll get the December construction spending print.

Tuesday: All eyes will be on the final February services and composite PMIs due in Japan, China, Europe and the US. We're also due to get Italy's final Q4 GDP print and January retail sales for the Euro Area in the morning, followed by the February ISM non-manufacturing, December new home sales and January monthly budget statement in the US. Away from that we're due to get the February meeting minutes from the UK FPC meeting while BoE Governor Carney is due to speak in the afternoon. The Fed's Rosengren will also speak, while China's NPC will also officially open, running until March 15.

Wednesday: There's nothing of note in Asia or Europe, while in the US the highlight will likely be the February ADP employment change print and December trade balance reading. Elsewhere, the BoJ's Harada, BoE's Cunliffe and Saunders and Fed's Mester and Williams are all due to speak at different events. The Fed's Beige Book is also due along with the latest OECD interim economic outlook.

Thursday: The highlight will be the ECB meeting just after mid-day followed by Draghi's press conference. Data-wise, we get February foreign reserves in China, February house price data in the UK, Q4 GDP for the Euro Area, and initial jobless claims, final Q4 nonfarm productivity and unit labour costs and January consumer credit in the US. Late evening we'll also get Q4 GDP in Japan. The BoE's Tenreyro is also due to speak along with the Fed's Mester.

Friday: All eyes will be on the February employment report in the US. Outside of that we also get February trade data in China, January factory orders in Germany, January industrial production in France and January housing starts and building permits in the US.

Finally, here is Goldman with a preview of the key economic events in the US this week, led by the employment report on Friday. There are a number of scheduled speaking engagements by Fed officials this week, including speeches by Chairman Powell, Governor Brainard, and New York Fed President Williams.

Monday, March 4

10:00 AM Construction spending, December (GS flat, consensus +0.2%, last +0.8%): We estimate construction spending stayed flat in December, with scope for a decline in private residential construction, but an increase in nonresidential construction.

Tuesday, March 5

09:30 AM Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari (FOMC non-voter) speaks; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will speak on Minnesota economic conditions before the Minnesota Senate Finance Panel.

09:45 AM Markit Flash US manufacturing PMI, February final (last 55.8);

10:00 AM ISM non-manufacturing index, February (GS 56.9, consensus 57.3, last 56.7): Continued declines in business confidence may weigh moderately on the ISM non-manufacturing index, but our non-manufacturing survey tracker rose by 3.4pt to 56.0 in February, following moderate increases in regional service sector surveys. We expect the ISM non-manufacturing index to edge up 0.2pt to 56.9 in the February report.

10:00 AM ISM non-manufacturing index, February (GS 56.9, consensus 57.3, last 56.7): Continued declines in business confidence may weigh moderately on the ISM non-manufacturing index, but our non-manufacturing survey tracker rose by 3.4pt to 56.0 in February, following moderate increases in regional service sector surveys. We expect the ISM non-manufacturing index to edge up 0.2pt to 56.9 in the February report.

10:00 AM New home sales, December (GS -8.0%, consensus -8.7%, last 16.9%): We estimate that December new home sales decreased 8% following the 16.9% rise in November.

Wednesday, March 6

08:15 AM ADP employment report, February (GS +180k, consensus +185k, last +213k): We expect ADP payroll employment growth slowed to 180k, reflecting an increase in survey-week jobless claims. While we believe the ADP employment report holds limited value for forecasting the BLS nonfarm payrolls report, we find that large ADP surprises vs. consensus forecasts are directionally correlated with nonfarm payroll surprises.

08:15 AM ADP employment report, February (GS +180k, consensus +185k, last +213k): We expect ADP payroll employment growth slowed to 180k, reflecting an increase in survey-week jobless claims. While we believe the ADP employment report holds limited value for forecasting the BLS nonfarm payrolls report, we find that large ADP surprises vs. consensus forecasts are directionally correlated with nonfarm payroll surprises.

08:30 AM Trade balance, December (GS -$58.3bn, consensus -$57.9bn, last -$49.3bn): We estimate the trade deficit increased to $58.3bn, reflecting a wider trade deficit in goods for the month of December.

12:00 PM New York Fed President Williams (FOMC voter) speaks: New York Fed President John Williams will speak to the Economic Club of New York.

12:00 PM Cleveland Fed President Mester (FOMC non-voter) speaks: Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will participate in a moderated discussion in Columbus, Ohio. Audience Q&A is expected.

02:00 PM Beige Book, March FOMC meeting period: The Fed's Beige Book is a summary of regional economic anecdotes from the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The January Beige Book reported growth at an overall modest to moderate pace of growth. Contacts cited financial market volatility, rising interest rates, falling energy prices, and trade and political uncertainty as reasons for waning optimism. Labor markets were again described as tight throughout the country, and wage growth increased. In the March Beige Book, we look for additional anecdotes related to growth, labor markets, wage growth, price inflation, and economic impacts of financial market volatility and slowing global growth.

Thursday, March 7

08:30 AM Nonfarm productivity, Q4 final (GS +1.6%, consensus +1.5%, last +2.2%); Unit labor costs, Q4 final (GS +1.7%, consensus +2.0%, last +0.9%): We estimate nonfarm productivity increased at 1.6% (qoq ar) in Q4, and we expect growth in Q4 unit labor costs – compensation per hour divided by output per hour – to increase 1.7% (qoq ar).

08:30 AM Nonfarm productivity, Q4 final (GS +1.6%, consensus +1.5%, last +2.2%); Unit labor costs, Q4 final (GS +1.7%, consensus +2.0%, last +0.9%): We estimate nonfarm productivity increased at 1.6% (qoq ar) in Q4, and we expect growth in Q4 unit labor costs – compensation per hour divided by output per hour – to increase 1.7% (qoq ar).

08:30 AM Initial jobless claims, week ended March 2 (GS 230k, consensus 225k, last 225k); Continuing jobless claims, week ended February 23 (last 1,805k): We estimate jobless claims edged up by 5k to 230k in the week ended March 2, following an 8k decrease in the prior week. The claims reports of recent weeks suggest that the pace of layoffs remains low, though it probably remains somewhat higher than in early fall.

12:15 PM Fed Governor Brainard (FOMC voter) speaks: Fed Governor Lael Brainard will speak on the economic and monetary policy outlook at Princeton University. Prepared text and moderator Q&A are expected.

Friday, March 8

08:30 AM Nonfarm payroll employment, February (GS +150k, consensus +185k, last +304k); Private payroll employment, February (GS +155k, consensus +195k, last 296k); Average hourly earnings (mom), February (GS +0.4%, consensus +0.3%, last +0.1%); Average hourly earnings (yoy), February (GS +3.4%, consensus +3.3%, last +3.2%); Unemployment rate, February (GS 3.9%, consensus 3.9%, last 4.0%): We estimate nonfarm payrolls increased 150k in February, which would be the slowest pace in five months. Our forecast incorporates a drag from winter weather of at least 40k, reflecting a swing from below-average to above-average snowfall during the payroll reference week. Weather-sensitive payroll categories rose at a five-year-high pace in January: +147k, mom sa, and we note the possibility that the February payback is even larger than our -40k baseline. Given tighter financial conditions, moderation in business surveys, and the rebound in initial jobless claims, we also believe the underlying payroll trend is slowing (from its 6-month average pace of +232k per month). Weaker home sales and construction activity may also weigh on construction payrolls in this week’s report. On the positive side, we note that February job growth tends to be strong in years with low labor market slack, reflecting a potential pull-forward of spring hiring.

08:30 AM Nonfarm payroll employment, February (GS +150k, consensus +185k, last +304k); Private payroll employment, February (GS +155k, consensus +195k, last 296k); Average hourly earnings (mom), February (GS +0.4%, consensus +0.3%, last +0.1%); Average hourly earnings (yoy), February (GS +3.4%, consensus +3.3%, last +3.2%); Unemployment rate, February (GS 3.9%, consensus 3.9%, last 4.0%): We estimate nonfarm payrolls increased 150k in February, which would be the slowest pace in five months. Our forecast incorporates a drag from winter weather of at least 40k, reflecting a swing from below-average to above-average snowfall during the payroll reference week. Weather-sensitive payroll categories rose at a five-year-high pace in January: +147k, mom sa, and we note the possibility that the February payback is even larger than our -40k baseline. Given tighter financial conditions, moderation in business surveys, and the rebound in initial jobless claims, we also believe the underlying payroll trend is slowing (from its 6-month average pace of +232k per month). Weaker home sales and construction activity may also weigh on construction payrolls in this week's report. On the positive side, we note that February job growth tends to be strong in years with low labor market slack, reflecting a potential pull-forward of spring hiring.

We estimate the unemployment rate declined one tenth to 3.9% (from 4.00% in January). While continuing claims have increased further, we believe this mostly reflects residual seasonality unique to that measure. Additionally, the uptick in January unemployment in part reflected a 175k rise in workers on temporary layoff, likely related to the government shutdown (and those increases should reverse in February). We also note that the jobless rate tends to fall after sizeable increases in the participation rate (+0.5pp to 63.2% since September). Finally, we estimate average hourly earnings increased 0.4% month-over-month and 3.4% year-over-year, reflecting tight labor markets, positive calendar effects, and a possible rebound in the supervisory category.

08:30 AM Housing starts, January (GS +12.0%, consensus +9.9%, last -11.2%); Building permits, January (consensus -2.9%, last +0.3%): We estimate housing starts rose 12.0% in January following last month’s 11.2% decline. Our forecast reflects a likely catch-up of starts with recently more robust building permits, solid construction job growth, and mean-reversion in the volatile multi-family category.

08:30 AM Housing starts, January (GS +12.0%, consensus +9.9%, last -11.2%); Building permits, January (consensus -2.9%, last +0.3%): We estimate housing starts rose 12.0% in January following last month's 11.2% decline. Our forecast reflects a likely catch-up of starts with recently more robust building permits, solid construction job growth, and mean-reversion in the volatile multi-family category.

10:00 PM Fed Chairman Powell (FOMC voter) speaks: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will discuss monetary policy normalization and review at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. Prepared text and moderator Q&A are expected.

