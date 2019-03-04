Propaganda Works - Visualizing America's Biggest Enemies

If Americans had to name one country as their nation’s top enemy, it would currently be Russia.

In a poll that has been conducted by Gallup on and off since 2005, Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes that 32 percent of respondents pointed their finger towards Moscow. A year ago, the culprit was North Korea (51 percent) but the country has settled into third place this year, with China being identified as enemy of the state number two (21 percent).

The semi-successful and highly publicized summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore in September might have played a part in the public’s perception of North Korea as less of a threat. The survey was conducted this year before the pair’s failed summit in Hanoi at the end of February.

Iran and Iraq, which were named frequently on the survey before, both fell into the single digits in 2019. Iran was in fact repeatedly named the biggest enemy to the U.S. in between 2006 and 2012.