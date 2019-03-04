Russia's Geopolitical Rivals Preparing For Space Wars And More Conflicts: Russian General

Chief of the Russian General Staff and First Deputy Defence Minister, General Valery Gerasimov told reporters Saturday that the US is preparing to wage wars against a "high-tech adversary," which will involve high-precision air and space-based missiles, electronic warfare weapons, and active information warfare.

“Therefore, the search for rational strategies for waging war with a different adversary is of paramount importance for the development of the theory and practice of military strategy. We need to clarify the essence and content of military strategy, the principles of prevention, preparation for war and its conduct”, the Chief of the General Staff said.

He told reporters that Russian Armed Forces were actively preparing for war and armed conflicts on the modern battlefield by developing “classical” and “asymmetric” warfare techniques.

Gerasimov warned that the US and its allies have set aggressive tones in their foreign policy, and are working on offensive military operations.

The US and its western allies are planning to eliminate statehood in weak countries, which is evident by the recent developments in Venezuela, he noted.

“The United States and its allies have determined the aggressive vector of their foreign policy. They are working on offensive military actions, such as global strike, a multi-sphere battle, they are using the color revolution technology and soft power. They aim to eliminate the statehood of countries they dislike, undermine sovereignty, change the legally elected bodies of state power”, Gerasimov stated.

He mentioned Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Ukraine as examples of such a strategy.

“At present, similar actions are being observed in Venezuela”, Gerasimov noted.

He further went into detail on how the Pentagon has developed a new warfare strategy centered on using protests to trigger social destabilization in targeted countries while simultaneously striking high-value targets with precision weapons.

"The Pentagon has begun to develop a fundamentally new strategy of warfare, which has already been dubbed the Trojan Horse. Its essence lies in the active use of the protest potential of the 'fifth column' for the destabilisation of a situation while simultaneously attacking the most important facilities with high-precision weapons", Gerasimov told reporters.

According to Gerasimov, Russia will combat this new type of warfare by deploying an active defense approach, which provides room for pre-emptive measures to neutralize threats to the security of the state.

“The justification of the measures that are being developed should constitute the scientific activity of military scientists. This is one of the priority areas for ensuring state security. We must be ahead of the enemy in the development of military strategy, one step ahead," Gerasimov said.

He added that Russia's involvement in the Syrian conflict allowed them to develop and employ a new practical sphere in the Russian defense strategy. This means defending Russian national interests beyond the state borders in the framework of the “strategy of limited actions.”

The basis of this new strategy is to create a rapid response force, which is capable of completing missions. In Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces became the core of such an effective power.

The critical components of this strategy, according to Gerasimov, are information warfare, rapid deployment of forces, and readiness of the managing systems in advance.

Gerasimov's statements come ten days after the Venezuelan opposition party attempted to truck in trailers of US-sponsored aid into Venezuela through its borders with Colombia and Brazil, which sparked violent protests between Venezuelan officers and pro-aid protesters. President Nicholas Maduro condemned unauthorized aid delivery as part of Washington's pilot test before military intervention.