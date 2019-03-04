"They're Hoes": Roseanne Barr Slams #MeToo Accusers Who Traded Sex For Hollywood Jobs

Outspoken actress Roseanne Barr chimed in on the #MeToo movement, slamming women who willingly traded sexual favors for jobs in hollywood as hoes.

Sitting down with Candace Owens for the premiere of The Candace Owens Show on PragerU, Owens turned the conversation to "the believe all women thing."

Barr said that someone defended the hollywood accusers, saying "‘[The women] were there in the room because they thought they were getting a job 15 years ago,'" - an explanation which Barr didn't find convincing.

"Well, it’s 'cause they’re hos," said Roseanne. "Like if you don’t run out of the room and go, ‘Excuse me you don’t do that to me,’ and leave, but you stayed around because you’re like, ‘Well I thought maybe he was going to give me a writing job,’ well, you ain’t nothing but a ho."

She went on to blame women who came forward with accusations against men after hotel room encounters for “pretending that they didn’t go to trade sexual favors for money.” Barr and Owens also cast aspersions on Christine Blasey Ford, who testified against Brett Kavanaugh last year, with Barr saying she “should be in prison” and that “white woman privilege” was the only thing that kept her out. Owens suggested that Ford’s failure to file a police report at the time of her alleged assault is in some way relevant to her supporters having raised “millions of dollars” for her on GoFundMe. -Variety

Barr also slammed California Democrat and 2020 presidential contender Kamala Harris - calling her "Kama Sutra Harris" for her career-boosting relationship with then-San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

"We all know what she did… she slept her way to the bottom," said Barr.