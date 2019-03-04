Trader Warns, Markets Are "Extrapolating The 'Good News' Well Beyond The Current Fact Set"

Authored by former fund manager and FX trader Richard Breslow via Bloomberg,

And just like that, analysts are getting stoked. Up until early last week it was a popular parlor game to speculate on when the recession was coming. Just how weak the European outlook really was and what the ECB was planning to do about it. The futility of the ongoing efforts by the PBOC to stimulate the economy. The risks to global trade. And just how low bond yields were likely to go. As we walk in today, it seems that an entirely different set of talking points has been issued.

It feels like this week’s common thematic message is that trade tensions are easing. Trust without the verify part. What’s a little intellectual property among friends? And ignore the global implications of the robbing Peter to pay Paul aspect of purchasing substitution. Chinese liquidity and deregulation efforts are beginning to pay off. Fourth-quarter weakness is seen as a thing of the past. After all, they’ve assured us growth will stay above 6%. So stop stressing. Focus on the social financing numbers, it is undoubtedly being allocated efficiently.

And the Fed’s patient pause has floated all financial-conditions measures.

Finally we have received the reaffirmation we’ve been waiting for that they have their priorities straight. And not only that, but it will do the world so much good that it is non-U.S. economies that will benefit the most. Just wait for the second half of the year. You’ll see. And pretend the expected ECB staff economic-forecast downgrades are fully priced in. We’ve gone from wondering how much the Governing Council might do, to assuming they will hawkishly disappoint. Euro bulls are just dying for this to be true.

Eventually, this new spin will be proven right or wrong by the data. But the occasional change in the story line is always welcome. It keeps things interesting, while providing a periodic reality check of assumptions. I kind of like trying things on for size every once in a while to see how it feels. Sometimes you can surprise yourself.

I’m especially curious about the newfound excitement about the notion that global bond yields will go higher. They can if investors demand they do. The risk, of course, is we get carried away with extrapolating the “good news” well beyond the current fact set. Somehow, my inbox went from discussions of interesting technical set-ups suggesting yields could possibly have bottomed, to tactical shorting recommendations, to all-sorts of cross-market trades looking to capitalize on higher rates.

All well and good. So far it has been a trade that a lot of people were prepared to get on-board with. But when I read about how this could cause central banks to move up their tightening schedules or that wage growth could now accelerate, putting upward pressure on inflation, I have to suggest it is time to take a deep breath.

As impressive as all of the 2019 moves are being portrayed, the S&P 500 is more or less flat over the course of the last year. Ten-year Treasury yields remain below where they were this time a year ago. Bund yields are a lot lower. JGB yields back up to zero is hardly a catalyst for a global upgrade of economic forecasts. Every trade, even good ones with legs, doesn’t have to be the precursor of a major change in the investing environment.

There is a lot of news out this week, including non-farm payrolls. As we get started, watch 2.75% as a popular pivot in the 10-year yield. When we snuck above it on Friday, it was described as a breakout. It wasn’t. And trading all the way up to 2.76% has gotten us to 2.74% this morning.

The excitement which greeted bund yields “rocketing” higher was even greater, until 18 basis points proved, so far, too much too fast.

The dollar, by the way, is every bit as interesting a trade as bonds. But it has a lot more naysayers.

That makes it an asset that by shear force of will has insisted in putting itself back into play. And who can ignore the price action in gold?