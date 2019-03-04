Trump To Require Colleges To Support Free Speech If They Want Federal Funds

Authored by Jon Street via Campus Reform,

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will sign an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech in order to receive federal funding.

"Today I'm proud to announce that I will be personally signing an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal research dollars," Trump said while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, D.C.

The president made the announcement moments after inviting Leadership Institute Field Representative Hayden Williams on stage.

Williams, an employee of Campus Reform's parent organization, was punched in the face on February 19 at the University of California-Berkeley while helping a conservative campus group recruit new members.