In Deathbed Video, 'Godfather' Of Climate Science Begs World Leaders To Deploy Last-Ditch Solar Shield

Before passing away from heart disease on February 18, climate scientist Wallace Smith Broecker left behind a "final warning" to fellow scientists - telling them in a video recorded days before his death that humanity must deploy a volcano-inspired "solar shield" in order to cool down the atmosphere, according to NBC News.

Broecker, who popularized the phrase "global warming" in 1975 (right as the notion of "global cooling" became unpopular) - warned that world leaders aren't acting quickly enough to halt the production of carbon dioxide, and the only solution is to geoengineer "the sulfur solution."

The theory is that the planet might be cooled, in a worst-case scenario, by releasing massive amounts of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere some 70,000 feet above the Earth’s surface. The idea would be for jets to release so much SO2 that they would mimic a massive volcanic eruption, like the one at Mt. Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991, which shrouded much of the planet in a sulfurous cloud, cooling the Earth by about 1 degree Fahrenheit for a full year. -NBC News

"If we are going to prevent the planet from warming up another couple of degrees, we are going to have to go to geoengineering," said Broecker, adding that continued inaction could result in "many more surprises in the greenhouse," known as Earth.

Wallace Broecker receiving the National Medal of Science from President Bill Clinton in 1996. Photo: Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory

Broecker said that he had worked with another prominent climatologist on mechanical units that could remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, but that at least 100 million of them would be required to get the job done.

Nevermind all that death

As Phys.org noted in November 2017, blocking out the sun is probably a really bad idea according to a group of scientists from the University of Exeter.

new research led by climate experts from the University of Exeter suggests that targeting geoengineering in one hemisphere could have a severely detrimental impact for the other. They suggest that while injections of aerosols in the northern hemisphere would reduce tropical cyclone activity - responsible for such recent phenomena including Hurricane Katrina - it would at the same time lead to increased likelihood for drought in the Sahel, the area of sub-Saharan Africa just south of the Sahara desert. In response, the team of researchers have called on policymakers worldwide to strictly regulate any large scale unilateral geoengineering programmes in the future to prevent inducing natural disasters in different parts of the world.

"Our results confirm that regional solar geoengineering is a highly risky strategy which could simultaneously benefit one region to the detriment of another. It is vital that policymakers take solar geoengineering seriously and act swiftly to install effective regulation," said University of Exeter climate science expert Dr. Anthony Jones.

Lets not forget that this is how the Matrix also started - albeit we aren't doing it to fight sentient robots, yet.