Goldman Sacks Dress Code As Millennials And Gen-Z Dominate Workforce

Goldman Sachs is dressing down.

A new "firm wide flexible dress code," announced in an internal memo from CEO David Solomon, CFO Stephen Scherr and COO John Waldron, will allow the investment bank's 36,000 employees to ditch their bespoke suits and silk ties for less formal attire, according to Reuters.

Historically known as a white-shoe investment bank, Goldman Sachs traditionally required formal business attire. But since 2017, the bank began relaxing its dress code for employees in the technology division and other new digital businesses. This created a divide in the workforce as clear as denim versus pinstripes. -Reuters

The new policy was "also meant to bring the bank's traditional policies up to day for its younger workforce," according to Reuters, which notes that 75 percent of Goldman employees are Millennials or Gen Z'ers - born after 1981. As such, Goldman has been competing with other Wall Street banks, many of which have more relaxed offices and perks.

While the internal memo may allow employees to let their hair down, it doesn't specify what clothes are or aren't appropriate, instead telling employees: "All of us know what is and is not appropriate for the workplace."

Workers are reminded to dress "in a manner that is consistent" with what clients expect to see, adding "Of course, casual dress is not appropriate every day and for every interaction and we trust you will consistently exercise good judgment in this regard."

In 2016 JP Morgan sent a similar memo allowing their employees to dress down, which reads "More clients are dressing informally, and many parts of our company are already business casual."

Client-facing employees like investment bankers won't necessarily receive much benefit from the new edict, however, as the memo also notes that "if you're seeing a client you should dress for that client." "While it may not be possible to dress business casual at all times or in all areas, we believe having a firmwide guideline is the right thing to do," the memo reads. -Business Insider

While JP Morgan employees know where their fashion boundaries lie - with "polo shirts, casual pants, capris, and dress sandals," being OK while Jeans are not - Goldman employees are just going to have to figure it out.