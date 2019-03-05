Hillary Clinton Warns "I'm Not Going Anywhere" After Ruling Out 2020 Bid

As her still-loyal staffers exact their long-awaited revenge on the Sanders campaign, it's becoming increasingly clear that, though her political influence has diminished significantly since her historic defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton isn't going away. Though some longtime Clinton loyalists haven't given up on the possibility of a third presidential bid, the former Secretary of State told a CNN affiliate in Wetschester on Monday that, though she has ruled out another run in 2020, she would like the world to know that "I'm not going anywhere."

"I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told CNN affiliate News 12 Westchester. "I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out. I'm not going anywhere," Clinton said.

This comes after CNN reported in January, citing several sources close to the Clintons, that Hillary was making preliminary preparations for a possible run in 2020 - though they added that it would still be surprising if she entered the race (well, maybe for them).

Asked by the CNN affiliate whether she said that she would onsider running for any other office, possibly the Senate or the governorship, Clinton swiftly brushed this aside. Though she added that she's "thrilled and excited" by the women who have been elected to Congress, and - in what sounded like her taking partial credit for their accomplishments - Clinton said that she had heard that her own presidential run was "very influential" for their decisions.

When asked if she would consider running for governor, mayor or any elected office again, Clinton told News 12, "I don't think so," adding that she loves living in New York and is grateful for the time she spent as senator of the state. The former secretary of state said, "What's at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me." She said the country has become "not just polarized, we've gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life." "I'm thrilled by the exciting, dynamic women who were elected to Congress, and they're already making their mark," Clinton said. "I've had a lot of them tell me that ... my work, my, my run for president was very influential in their decision to run," she said.

Of course, if Joe Biden opts not to throw his hat into the ring, it's still very possible that Clinton could reconsider, even as the Democratic primary pool has already swelled to 14 candidates (with at least four or five more expected to announce).