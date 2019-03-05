There Are Big Problems With China's Annual Policy Report

Submitted by Michael Every of Rabobank

No Good (Start the Dance)

Despite trade war apparently being behind us, and the Fed having already thrown in the towel, equities stumbled and bond yields moved lower yesterday, while USD spiked. Perhaps that’s because markets are just starting to realize why the Fed has thrown in the towel and the trade-war can might be being kicked. Let’s have a refresher for those who aren’t following: China’s manufacturing PMI is below 50; so is Japan’s; so is South Korea’s; so is the Eurozone’s; so is Australia’s services PMI; and Taiwan’s new export orders PMI sub-index suggest the US ISM is going to head below 50 ahead. That is called a synchronized global manufacturing downturn. Moreover, NowCast estimates of US Q1 GDP from the Atlanta Fed are 0.3% q/q annualized. A lot of that downturn is shut-down related, but it’s still very low.

Against that background we have just seen what the alphabetti-spaghetti of China’s NPC and CPPCC have produced so far. The main headline is this: CHINA SETS 2019 GDP GROWTH TARGET AT 6%-6.5%, which sounds reassuring. Yet Chinese GDP growth is not a measure of what the economy actually does, but of how many empty apartments they are prepared to add to their inventory pile of 65 million. The details of what 2019 will apparently also promise looks equally good on the surface very much the opposite underneath:

CPI growth of 3% (how, with deflation looming?);

11m urban jobs to be created (when there are reports of a softer labour market);

M2 growth will be the same as nominal GDP growth, which implies around 9% - are FX reserves going to rise 9% too?;

CNY2trn of tax cuts, including a 1 to 3ppt cut to VAT rates to try to boost spending, along with stimulus measures on autos and appliances;

Fiscal policy will be “PROACTIVE, STRONGER, MORE EFFECTIVE” – revenue will rise 5.5% and spending 6.5% y/y, with the deficit rising from 2.6% to 2.8% (though never forget the IMF says the consolidated deficit is over 10% of GDP);

revenue will rise 5.5% and spending 6.5% y/y, with the deficit rising from 2.6% to 2.8% (though never forget the IMF says the consolidated deficit is over 10% of GDP); Infrastructure gaps are going to be fixed; “massive construction” on a major new city near Beijing is to begin; and defence spending rises 7.5% y/y to CNY1.2trn, a slower pace than in 2018 (though experts say this does not capture the real figure – and who are they signalling?);

Monetary policy will be “PRUDENT ”, which means local government bond issuance of CNY3.1trn, “lower real interest rates via market-oriented reforms”, cuts to smaller banks’ reserve requirement ratios, and total aggregate financing rising at the same pace as 2018 (when it was up massively y/y in January, so is tightening ahead?!). “Structural deleveraging” will also continue even as that all happens and as fiscal spending is going to be proactive(?!);

”, which means local government bond issuance of CNY3.1trn, “lower real interest rates via market-oriented reforms”, cuts to smaller banks’ reserve requirement ratios, and total aggregate financing rising at the same pace as 2018 (when it was up massively y/y in January, so is tightening ahead?!). “Structural deleveraging” will also continue even as that all happens and as fiscal spending is going to be proactive(?!); Despite looser fiscal policy and lower real interest rates and M2 rising 9%, the currency will be kept “stable at an equilibrium level” while simultaneously “increasing the flexibility of the exchange rate”;

SOE reform will be “deepened” in power, oil, and rail, while the business sector “optimized for the private sector” - so everyone is a winner; and

Financial markets will be opened up to attract long-term capital flows - though no mention of capital controls being lifted;

Property market risks will be “prevented and resolved” and prices “stabilized” - just as a major developer cuts all prices 10% (and with no price appreciation, what growth driver is there?)

China faces “more challenges, risks” in the economy this year, and “needs to brace for a tough economic battle”; and

“CHINA TARGETS STEADY TRADE, WHILE IMPROVING QUALITY” and will boost imports of energy, tech equipment, and agriculture. So there is the bone being thrown to the US. But where are the reforms China will be introducing to meet the demands of the US negotiating team on intellectual property or on SOE subsidies?

Overall, I am certain lots of market commentary will focus on or these platitudinal policy promises as a sign all is good. However, when one looks at how the policy goals actually work against each other internally --more debt and yet more deleveraging; a prudent monetary policy with lower rates; and a stable and flexible exchange rate-- and that they don’t work with what the US hawks want externally, I would say “No Good (Start the Dance)”.

Speaking of that global US-China dance, other key news today is that the US is warning it will end special trade privileges for both Turkey and India, both of which are seen as strategic allies: 60-days advance notice of the end of the GSP program has been sent on the grounds on non-tariff barriers in the case of India, mainly in dairy and medicine, and due to Turkey no longer being seen as a developing country. The blow to Delhi would be in order of USD5.7bn and Turkey just USD1.7bn, but the visuals of this are far worse. Is the US being a Firestarter and just switching its protectionism from China to someone else? Is it fighting on all fronts at once? Or is this part of a larger strategy to prod and pull Ankara and Delhi closer to Washington?