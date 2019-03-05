WTI Tumbles After Surprisingly Large Crude Build

WTI ended the day unchanged - despite some intraday vol overnight - as traders are wait for the next catalyst from U.S.-China trade talks or shifts in the Venezuelan regime.

“There’s a lot of forces sort of canceling each other out here,” said Finlon. “We’re just in a holding pattern.”

Some hoped that tonight's inventory data would trigger some sustained move.

API

Crude +7.29mm (+1.45mm exp)

Cushing +1.1mm (+1.63mm exp)

Gasoline -391k

Distillates -3.1mm

After last week's surprise plunge in crude inventories, traders expected a modest build this week, but API reported a huge 7.29mm build (+1.45mm exp)...

Having chopped lower and higher during the early day session, WTI settled in around $56.50 ahead of the API print and tumbled on the unexpectedly large build...