ADP has dramatically revised January's job gains upward to +300k but February's print came in at a slightly disappointing +183k (below the 190k exp).

Small business (1-19) saw job losses (-8k) in February and Education (-2k) was the only industry to see job cuts.

"We saw a modest slowdown in job growth this month," said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Midsized companies have been the strongest performer for the past year. There was a sharp decline in small business growth as these firms continue to struggle with offering competitive wages and benefits."

