Carlos Ghosn Leaves Jail On Bail Disguised In Cap, Face Mask

After spending 108 days in an austere, 52-square-foot Tokyo jail cell, former Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors chairman Carlos Ghosn has finally been released on bail.

The former leader of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance, who is facing charges that he conspired to underreport his pay and also misused company resources at Nissan, was released on Tuesday with little fanfare. Only a handful of Japanese media was present, but a video of his exit has been circulating on social media.

In the video below, Ghosn can be seen existing prison disguised in a face mask and a blue cap.

Ghosn was arrested in November after his private jet landed in Tokyo, and was reportedly taken completely by surprise. According to media reports, he had been on his way to a dinner with one of his daughters. Since then, speculation has mounted that the charges against Ghosn are part of an internal conspiracy by high-level executives inside Nissan, who had grown tired of his leadership. Previously, Ghosn was a revered figure in the Japanese - and global - business community, having been widely credited with reviving the fortunes of Nissan, mostly through disciplined cost-cutting.

He is now facing trial in Tokyo, where prosecutors secure convictions in more than 99% of cases.