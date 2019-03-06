Forget $8 Billion: Company Will Build 234 Miles Of Trump's Border Wall For $1.4B

A North Dakota company is offering to build 234 miles of President Trump's border wall for a fraction of the $8 billion President Trump wants for the same stretch.

Telling the Washington Examiner that President Trump is overpaying, Fisher Sand and Gravel Company CEO Tommy Fisher says his company can do the job for just $1.4 billion, or $4.31 billion if the US government wants to incorporate paved roads and border technology - plus a warranty!

"Our whole point is to break through the government bureaucracy," Fisher told the Examiner. "If they do the small procurements as they are now … that’s not going to cut it."

Of the $8 billion Trump is hoping to spend, he already has $1.375 billion of that amount from Congress, which can only be used to build fencing in the Rio Grande Valley. Trump is seeking to repurpose another $3.1 billion in defense funding for more border wall and $3.6 billion more through his emergency declaration that Congress and the courts will challenge. -Washington Examiner

According to Fisher, the $1.4 billion would cover 20 miles of levee wall in the Rio Grande Valley, along with an additional 214 miles in the surrounding area. According to the bill Congress passed to approve said funds, the construction is restricted to the Rio Grande region, and was originally slated to cover around 55 miles of steel slat fencing.

According to a representative of the Army Corps of Engineers, the Trump administration has yet to decide how the $8 billion Trump wants to spend will be allocated.

The corps is considering how to spend money Congress gave DHS last fiscal year and has not requested bids from the private sector because it's still in the procurement process. Replacement and new wall projects have struggled to get underway in Trump's first two years in office. Just 35 miles of wall have gone up in that time. The Army Corps of Engineers has procured around 75 miles but has not awarded $900 million for the project of the $1.35 billion that was in the 2018 omnibus. -Washington Examiner

Lawmakers along with DHS officials are expected to travel to the Arizona border this week to survey current work being performed on the border.