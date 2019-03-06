Legendary Chef Mario Batali Surrenders Stakes In All Restaurants After #MeToo Scandal

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, amidst a chorus of sexual harassment and assault allegations, has given up his stake in all of his restaurants, according to the New York Times. The chef's ongoing 20 year partnership with the Bastianich family of restaurateurs was "formally dissolved" this week, more than a year after sexual harassment and assault allegations surfaced. The "Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group" is no more.

According to Tanya Bastianich Manuali, who will head up the new company taking the place of Batali's former partnership, Batali “will no longer profit from the restaurants in any way, shape or form.” Bastianich Manuali and her brother bought out Batali's shares for undisclosed terms. The new company will head up the group's 16 restaurants under a new management and financial structure.

Batali said on Wednesday: “I have reached an agreement with Joe and no longer have any stake in the restaurants we built together. I wish him the best of luck in the future.” Batali declined requests for further comment from the New York Times.

Batali with Joe Bastianich

Batali is also selling his stake in Eataly, a chain of luxury Italian supermarkets, that he was an investor in. Chris Giglio said on behalf of Eataly: “Eataly is in the process of acquiring Mr. Batali’s minority interest in Eataly USA.”

During its heyday, the "Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group" was made up of dozens of restaurants and food businesses located not just in the US, but also in Singapore, Italy and Hong Kong. Restaurants like Babbo and Del Posto were responsible for helping lift Batali to his celebrity status. Investments from California chef Nancy Silverton and Lidia Bastianich, Mr. Bastianich’s mother, helped give the operation even more gravitas as it grew.

Silverton and Bastianich will be partners in the new company, along with Mr. Bastianich and Mrs. Bastianich Manuali.

Late in 2017, allegations of sexual misconduct against Batali first surfaced, causing him to step away from daily operations at his restaurants. Four women accused the chef of touching them inappropriately in a "pattern of behavior that appeared to span at least two decades". Three women worked for Batali and the fourth worked in the industry.

Mr. Bastianich said Tuesday: “While I never saw or heard of Mario groping an employee, I heard him say inappropriate things to our employees. Though I criticized him for it from time to time, I should have done more. I neglected my responsibilities as I turned my attention away from the restaurants. People were hurt, and for this I am deeply sorry.”