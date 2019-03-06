Report: Jamal Khashoggi's Body Incinerated In Oven At Saudi Home

The body of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was never recovered because it was incarnated in a large outdoor oven at the Saudi consulate general's residence in Istanbul, Turkey, a new Al Jazeera report revealed.

The 2-minute special debuted Monday on Al Jazeera Arabic and showed pictures of the large oven in the courtyard of the Saudi consulate general's residence. Al Jazeera spoke with the builder of the oven who said it "had to be deep and withstand temperatures above 1,000 degrees Celsius — hot enough to melt metal."

Cremation of a dead body occurs at temperatures reaching between 1400 to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit. The extreme heat reduces the body to its basic elements and dried bone fragments. The process usually takes place in a cremation chamber, but in this case, could have taken place in a Saudi outdoor oven.

According to the Al Jazeera report, Turkish authorities monitored the body burning from outside the residence. They recorded large suitcases, thought to contain Khashoggi’s dismembered body, carried inside. They said the cremation took place over three days.

On the third day, the cover-up began: “Large quantities of barbeque meat were grilled in the oven after the killing in order to cover up the cremation," Turkish authorities told Al Jazeera.

The allegation in the Al Jazeera report coincides with another report from Anadolu, Turkey’s state-run TV station, which in February cited a police report that said Khashoggi's body was turned to dust at the consulate.

Turkish police searched for Khashoggi's body for about one month after his disappearance on October 2, 2018.

The only trace of evidence investigators found was Khashoggi's blood on the walls of the Saudi consul's office after removing fresh paint.

The Al Jazeera report was based on interviews with law enforcement officials, politicians, and some of Khashoggi's Turkish friends.

Khashoggi was a major critic of Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed, he entered the consulate in Istanbul to pick up paperwork, but he never came out.

The Saudis initially insisted Khashoggi left the consulate alive before completely modifying their account and admitted the journalist was killed inside.

A US intelligence report stressed that MBS likely ordered Khashoggi's killing - an allegation Saudi Arabia denies.

United Nation's special rapporteur Agnes Callamard, who is overseeing the investigation into the murder, called it "a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia."

The international investigation started earlier this year, could release a bombshell report by June.