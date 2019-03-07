French City Firebombed In 4th Night Of Protests After Cops Blamed For Teenage Deaths

Rioters in the French city of Grenoble hurled molotov cocktails and set cars ablaze during the fourth consecutive night of demonstrations against the police, following the deaths of two teenagers in a high-speed chase.

The young men, aged 17 and 19, were killed on Saturday after they refused to pull over for police who had flagged them down for not wearing helmets. A chase ensued, which ended quickly after the scooter collided with a bus.

Riots broke out the following night as approximately one hundred hooded youth took to the sreets, hurling around 30 molotov cocktails, while around 2,000 angry citizens marched on Tuesday in memory of the boys, Adam and Fatih.

Around 2,000 march in memory of #Grenoble teens killed in police chase pic.twitter.com/mIfJXi6rxz — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 6, 2019

In previous nights, rioters launched fireworks and gasoline bombs at police officers, who responded with tear gas. According to RT, at least 65 vehicles have been destroyed in the protests.