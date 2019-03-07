How To Trade Today's Dovish Draghi: An ECB Cheat Sheet

While we previously provided an extended preview of today's "TLTRO" ECB announcement, below we lay out a cheat sheet for currency traders, courtesy of Bloomberg, of what to watch for in today's dovish descent by Mario Draghi.

As indicated before, Bloomberg's Vassilis Karamanis writes that euro traders have big time dovish expectations for the ECB meeting and would need Mario Draghi to push back guidance for a rate hike to be caught off guard. Price action and positioning suggest investors are heading into the meeting on the short side when it comes to the common currency, as they expect lower growth and inflation projections.

For Draghi to sound more dovish than the market, he would need to change guidance that “rates will remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019” or hint that such a shift is due next month. Money markets have already pushed back pricing for an interest-rate move until at least April next year. The focus over today's meeting will also be concentrated on the subject of another round of long-term loans to banks. Market participants are split on whether a full announcement on that is due this month.

Euro bears need support at 1.1216-17 to give in on a closing basis to gain conviction on their shorts; failure to breach cycle lows would signal the common currency may remain rangebound for the time being

Draghi is seen announcing cuts to growth and inflation forecasts while the market is undecided on whether the Governing Council will unveil all TLTRO details or wait until April Goldman Sachs expects the ECB to announce a new TLTRO on Thursday which could boost the euro, while Morgan Stanley sees limited room for a dovish surprise; see story Price action following Bloomberg report that forecast downgrades are set to justify a new round of funding for banks shows traders are already positioned for a dovish meeting, revealing upside risks should Draghi sound fairly upbeat The euro slipped by 0.2% on the report only to quickly recover lost ground

Follow the ECB rates decision and briefing in our TOPLive blog here

Options traders don’t expect big surprises from the policy decision; overnight volatility in euro-dollar trades lower than on most ECB-meeting days in the past year, as traders see the common currency staying within its recent range

Positioning, according to three traders in Europe:

Real money and macro accounts remain rather sidelined in the past few weeks, having trimmed shorts in January and potentially leaving room for increased downside exposure

Short-term names are short the euro, with bids good through ECB decision at 1.1250 and above 1.1200

DTCC data show euro puts outweigh calls this month by a ratio of 1.5:1

The euro is little changed at 1.1309 as of 9:30am London, down by 1.4% this year

Sentiment:

Traders are bearish the euro, especially on longer tenors, vol skew suggests; one-week 25d risk reversals trade at 28bps in favor of euro puts, largely in consolidation mode during the past three weeks; see 3-d surface

Expiries: 1.1200 (EU870m), 1.1250 (EU1.97b), 1.1345 (EU440m), 1.1360 (EU1.34b)

Another EU1.94b rollover Friday at 1.1250, a level which could support the euro on slightly more-dovish-than expected rhetoric from Draghi

Technicals:

Resistance at 1.1383, 55-DMA; 1.1420, Feb. 28 high

Support at 1.1234, Feb. 15 low; 1.1216-17, Nov. 12-13 double-bottom

Finally, a quick trader's cheat sheet from ING: