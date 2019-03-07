Why Kyle Bass Is Doubling Down On "Big Yuan Short"

If there was one investor who should be worried about a favorable outcome of any China trade "deal" which according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would result in the "strongest ever" currency agreement with China, preventing Beijing from aggressively devaluing its currency, it would be long-time China bear, Kyle Bass who has been shorting the Yuan ever since 2015 as a bearish bet on China's economy.

But Bass is not worried; in fact according to a new Bloomberg interview, the Texan is eager to take advantage of the recent yuan appreciation to add to his short, as any demand for China to keep its currency stable as part of a trade agreement will fail to support the yuan against the dollar in his opinion. Of course, the Hayman Capital founder is also talking his book: the firm entered its short bet on the offshore yuan in 2015 (just ahead of China's August 2015 devaluation), and while the trade has seen its share of profits (in 2018) and losses (in 2017) Bass has stayed the course even as many of his China beah peers have thrown in the towel as Wall Street banks are increasingly revising forecasts to predict strength in the Chinese currency, which is outperforming almost all its counterparts across Asia in 2019.

Undaunted, and still believing in fundamentals, Bass repeats his long-running thesis, and says that it’s just a matter of time before China’s deteriorating economy "changes the whole narrative, spurring a weaker yuan and forcing policy makers to eat into foreign-exchange reserves to support it."

Bass also expects that China’s $3.1 trillion FX stockpile - the world’s largest - can only fall so far, and he believes that a drop below the $1.5 trillion-to-$2 trillion range would impede the flow of trade, much of which is financed in greenbacks.

More importantly, the Hayman Capital founder believes that China's secular slowdown also means Beijing will have no choice but to abandon any pledge for currency stability, sparking a sizable yuan depreciation.

"The Chinese can say they’ll do whatever they can do to keep it stable, but in the end, they’re losing reserves,” Bass told Bloomberg (even though overnight the PBOC announced that reserves rose to a 6 month high of $3.09 trillion) adding that "there’s a number at which the Chinese economy will actually come to a halt, meaning they won’t be able to operate imports and exports."

Ultimately, Bass' bearish thesis is not so much about China's terms of trade, but its gargantuan leverage, which according to the IIF is now well over 300%, and which he believes will force China into a painful deleveraging after a decade of rapid credit expansion (although the recent gargantuan surge in total social financing suggests that Beijing is intent on kicking the can as long as possible).

For Bass the "spark" for Chinese instability will be the same global economy which Beijing rescued in the years after the financial crisis when it unleashed a historic credit-funded growth spree: should the world enter even a mild recession in 2020, that will force a "comeuppance" in China, sparking bankruptcies of state-owned firms and restructuring of the financial sector, Bass said.

As a result of what Bass perceives as China's accumulated imbalances, the yuan will slide 30% against the dollar in the next two to three years. This call echoes a prediction he’s been making since 2015, a period in which other hedge funds abandoned bearish yuan bets.

That's not the only catalyst however: Bass said the devaluation will likely come from a combination of shifting Chinese policy and market forces, as FX reserves shrink and traders wager against the currency.

* * *

Going back to the terms of the US-China trade deal, Bass said that "devaluations aren’t up to the government,” adding that "this will not be up to China, this will happen to China. The market will realize the exchange rate on the screen isn’t close to where it should be."

Putting money where his mouth is, in November Bass said at a Reuters conference that he had added to his his yuan short position days after it approached its weakest level against the dollar since it started trading in 2010. Since then the currency has rallied around 3% to 6.73 per dollar. The recent strength follows a turbulent 2018, which saw the Chinese currency drop 5% against the dollar amid escalating trade tensions, raising speculation that China was deliberately weakening its currency.

As discussed here previously, China's currency manipulation has long been a focus of President Trump and his hawkish trade advisors, who vowed during his 2016 presidential campaign to name China a currency manipulator, though his Treasury Department has repeatedly refused to do so in its official semi-annual assessments.

At the end of the day, what Bass’s view boils down to is that forces in the roughly $5 trillion-a-day FX market will upend any currency agreement this time around, according to Bloomberg.

"To keep it stable, this basically assumes that the Chinese can control the rate at which the rest of the world values their currency,” Bass said. “It’s our view that their ability to do so is slipping."

Bass will, undoubtedly, be proven right, but the real question is when. In the past decade China has shown a remarkable resiliency to refute doomsayers, kicking the can at just the moment when a hard landing appeared inevitable time and again. As for Bass, the question is will his China bet prove to be another subprime shorting triumph, or the latest JGB short fiasco for a fund manager who has previously called to short Japanese government bonds only to find himself in the same boat as so many other now defunct investors, toppled by the world's biggest "widowmaker" trade, with the continued help of the BOJ of course.