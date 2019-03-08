Ex-NY Official And Wife Convicted In Multimillion-Dollar Bribery Case Involving De Blasio Fundraiser

A former top Long Island elected official was convicted on Friday of taking bribes in exchange for steering million of dollars in taxpayer-funded loans to a local restaurateur and major fundraiser for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to Reuters, citing federal prosecutors.

Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano (R) was found guilty by a federal court juriy in Central Islip, New York, of bribery, honest services fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy charges, according to UL Attorney Richard Donoghue's office.

Mangano's wife, Linda, was convicted of obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal agents.

Mangano - whose most serious charges carry up to 20 years in prison, was the top elected official in uber-wealthy Nassau County. He did not seek reelection after his term expired in 2017.

Prosecutors had charged Mangano and John Venditto, a former town supervisor of Oyster Bay, Long Island, with accepting bribes and kickbacks from restaurateur Harendra Singh in exchange for favorable treatment, including government contracts and loans. They said the bribes included a no-show job for Linda Mangano. Singh was separately charged in 2015, pleaded guilty and testified at the trial. He was a major fundraiser for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was also investigated for possible corruption by state and federal authorities but ultimately not charged. De Blasio has denied wrongdoing. Nassau County's finances have been in disarray for years and are subject to a state-operated oversight board. -Reuters

The Manganos, both 56, previously stood trial last May resulting in a hung jury, while Venditto (R) was cleared of related charges in the same trial.

Venditto resigned as Oyster Bay town supervisor in 2017.