Mark Zuckerberg's Elaborate Security Measures Rumored To Include 'Panic Chute'

Thanks to weekly death threats and bipolar stalkers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his #2, Sheryl Sandberg, are protected by an elaborate security apparatus to monitor, track and intercept threats against the Billionaire and his Chief Operating Officer.

According to an in-depth investigation by Business Insider into Facebook's security practices, Zuckerberg used to be a security nightmare during his mid-20s; randomly wandering off while his security detail scrambled to keep up.

"He was in his mid-20s," said one BI source."He was developing a platform he truly believed was good. At the time he didn't grasp the concept that there were haters out there."

In the years since, the 34-year-old billionaire has adopted a far more cautious schedule more closely resembling that of a dignitary than a tech executive.

During company all-hands meetings, members of Zuckerberg's Praetorian Guard sit at the front of the room and are dotted throughout the crowd, just in case an employee tries to rush him. They wear civilian clothes to blend in with nonsecurity employees. -Business Insider

Panic chute?

Zuckerberg's fortifications include armed executive protection officers on constant guard in and around his several gated Bay Area homes - at least one of which has a panic room, according to the report. Meanwhile, while Zuckerberg's desk is in an open workspace instead of a walled-off office, guards are always nearby - while an adjacent conference room near his desk has bulletproof glass and a panic button.

And according to employee rumors, the conference room even has a secret "panic chute" to evacuate Zuckerberg to safety.

The truth of this matter remains murky: One source said they had been briefed about the existence of a secret exit route through the floor of the conference room into the parking garage, but others said they had no knowledge of it. Facebook declined to comment. -Business Insider

“Zuckerberg takes extreme precautions protecting himself. He has armed officers on constant guard outside of his gated Bay Area homes, one of which may also contain a panic room.” But of course he opposes border protection for the rest of us. #BuildTheWall https://t.co/R3xLjBaFiX — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 8, 2019

Facebook employs more than 70 security personnel - lead by former US Secret Service special agent Jill Leavens Jones. The company's board approved a $10 million annual security allowance for Zuckerberg and his family, "and with good reason," according to the report.

Both Zuckerberg and Sandberg receive near-constant threats; from stalkers and those who wish to do them harm.

The billionaire chief exec lives an extraordinarily public life, with 118 million followers on Facebook alone (making him both an icon of Facebook's ideals and, increasingly, a magnet for public ire after his company's recent scandals), and the threats he faces are severe. He receives numerous of death threats each week, and the security team monitors social media for mentions of him and Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, to detect them. The pair also have stalkers, who alternately declare their undying love for the execs and harbor worrying vendettas against them. -Business Insider

The Facebook execs are also at risk of being subject to political stunts - such as when Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates was smacked in the face with a pie while touring Brussels in 1998.

Zuckerberg receives unsolicited presents at home - "everything from cookies to a gift from a rabbi after the birth of one of his children. (These get sent to the security team for inspection; Zuckerberg doesn't open them himself.)"

Things are a bit less extreme inside of the Facebook offices - however the security team is always on high alert, and very menacing.

"If you've ever been close to his office, you'll see there are big burly people sitting there staring at screens. They pretend to be software engineers, but everyone knows that they are security guards," said one Facebook employee in a Quora post. "Once I was there at 7 a.m., and tried to take a picture of his office (he was not inside) to send to my family, but immediately, 3 of the men came seemingly out of nowhere and asked me to delete the picture."