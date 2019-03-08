UK's Socialized Healthcare (NHS) Satisfaction Hits An 11-Year Low

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The National Health Services, the United Kingdom’s socialized “Medicare for all” government-run single-payer healthcare is not faring too well. The satisfaction rate is now at an 11-year low as people die waiting days for care in corridors and those wait times reach historically high levels.

The British Social Attitudes poll of nearly 3,000 people found 53% of in England, Scotland, and Wales were satisfied with services last year, according to a report by theBBC. That is a three percentage point drop since 2017 and the lowest level since 2007. A peak of 70% was seen in 2010.

Record long wait times and a lack of staff are going to be the result of a government-run program of any kind, which is why it’s so deadly when governments take over that segment of a person’s life.

The United Kingdom’s horror stories should dissuade Americans from accepting any form of single-payer. National Health Service, which celebrated its 70th anniversary on July 5, is imploding rapidly, according to Forbes. The NHS has struggled to fully staff its hospitals and clinics since its inception in 1948. But today, the shortages are growing worse. 9% of physician posts are vacant making that a disastrous and deadly shortfall of nearly 11,500 doctors. The NHS is also short 42,000 nurses. In the second quarter alone, nurse vacancies increased by 17%. Meanwhile, in the United States, nearly all states will have a surplus of nurses by 2030. Doctors and nurses simply don’t want to work for the state, which makes their lives far too difficult and their job far too intense for the money. And it really isn’t that surprising that people don’t want to work as nurses in Great Britain; it’s a stressful job, with long hours and terrible working conditions – all implemented by the authoritarian government control. Some NHS nurses are taking positions at supermarkets because stacking shelves comes with better hours, benefits, and pay, according to a report in the London Economic. Imagine that; a private job is much superior to a government job. –SHTFPlan

Ruth Robertson, from the King’s Fund, said the issues identified by the public were “long-standing” problems that the government had not yet managed to deal with. Helen Stokes-Lampard, of the Royal College of GPs, said GPs always wanted to provide the best care they could, so it was “disappointing” to see the drop. “We know that general practice is currently facing intense resource and workforce pressures and while GPs are working incredibly hard to combat these, we understand that many patients are still waiting too long to see their doctor – something we find just as frustrating,” she added.

While the satisfaction with NHS is low, it isn’t as low as it has been historically, but it could continue to drop rapidly as people who need care continue to suffer while waiting. The solution? Of course, the government will throw more money at the NHShoping that the horrific conditions they created will evaporate in the face of the almighty pound.