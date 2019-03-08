White House Communications Director Bill Shine Resigns

Former Fox News co-President and White House Communications Director Bill Shine has resigned from his West Wing job, according to a statement from Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

He is leaving to work on the president's 2020 reelection campaign, Shine said in a statement.

"Serving President Trump and this country has been the most rewarding experience of my entire life. To be a small part of all this President has done for the American people has truly been an honor. I’m looking forward to working on President Trump’s reelection campaign and spending more time with my family."

The move sets up Shine, an acolyte of former Fox chief Roger Ailes, who was forced out of the network during the sexual harassment imbroglio that ultimately brought down host Bill O'Reilly and Ailes, to join the growing staff of Trump's nascent campaign.

In statements on his departure, Mich Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, and Sanders, praised his work for the administration.

But journalists speculated that Trump's displeasure with negative coverage ultimately inspired Shine's departure, with Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs noting that Shine was "often a target" of Trump's disappointment.

Trump’s frustration with negative news wasn’t confined exclusively to Bill Shine. Trump had words with other communications staff, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Hogan Gidley, when he was displeased.



But Shine, the ex Fox News guy, was often a target of his disappointment. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 8, 2019

Though he wasn't the only member of the comms team to face criticism.