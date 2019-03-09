Trump Slams "Wacky Nut Job" Anne Coulter: 'She Hasn't Figured Out That I Am Winning On The Border Wall'

It has been nearly a month since conservative pundit Anne Coulter called Trump an "idiot" for declaring a national emergency to secure funding for his border wall. But, as Congress prepares to vote on a resolution to terminate the order (which Trump will almost certainly veto), Trump has finally launched his counterattack.

After telling reporters last month that he hadn't spoken to Coulter - who visited with him in the wake of his historic electoral victory - in more than a year and that she had gone "off the reservation," Trump tweeted during an otherwise placid Saturday evening that Coulter was a "wacky nutjob" who "still hasn't figured out" that he has been "winning" the war for the border wall, apprehending thousands of illegal immigrants, and building large swaths of the wall - all policies that she has claimed to support.

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

....and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

Coulter hasn't spoken out about the national emergency since her outburst last month, but as the House and the Senate appear poised to pass their challenge and provoke what would be Trump's first presidential veto, Trump is probably looking to make sure everybody falls in line behind him, particularly after a surprising number of Republicans have come out against the order.

Almost immediately, some of Trump's most staunch supporters backed him up.

Ann Coulter is a charlatan who is unhappy even when she is in the process of getting what she claims to want. Perhaps Coulter was never serious about the wall at all? https://t.co/J9dPbYTZLr https://t.co/YTZkKpi0rI — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 9, 2019

Meanwhile, even the "Far Left Radicals" against whom Trump is fighting for the wall are finding amusement in the feud.

This Ann Coulter and Trump feud is like watching Lex Luthor fight the Joker. I'm not rooting for either but it's still fun to watch. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) March 9, 2019

Will Coulter have the temerity to respond and keep the feud going? Or will the two former political allies (Coulter wrote a whole book supporting Trump's candidacy) finally bury the hatchet?