Moscow Airport Mayhem: US Embassy Employee Tries To Bring Mortar Shell On Flight

A US Embassy employee flying out of Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport is said to have triggered a major security incident when he tried to travel with "an object resembling a mortar shell with a fuse" on Saturday morning, according to Russia's state-owned RT.

A bomb squad inspected the object and found it to be inert, which the man said he had bought for his "private collection."

The embassy employee, traveling to New York, missed his flight and was allowed on the next US-bound plane - without his mortar shell. While the Russian Foreign Ministry has called the incident a "provocation" and demanded explanations, RT is having a laugh at the whole thing.

In other failed plane boardings, a Florida man was busted last week for trying to bring an unassembled rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG) fom Lehigh Valley Airport in Allentown, PA to Orlando, Florida, when his checked baggage set off a security alarm.

TSA agents opened the luggage to discover parts to make a "military-grade rocket-propelled grenade launcher," that turned out to be a replica.

.@TSA officers detected the unassembled parts of a military rocket propelled grenade launcher in a man's checked bag at @FLYLVIA yesterday. When assembled, the launcher was determined to be non-functioning and the grenade an inert replica.

Meanwhile, a man arrested in January 2017 at Lester B. Pearson International Airport in Ontario, Canada was fined $20,000 on February 20 for transporting seven undeclared test tubes containing deadly animal viruses (Peste des Petits Ruminants Virus, Newcastle Disease Virus, Duck Adenovirus 1, and Parainfluenza Virus 5).

According to Food Safety News:

Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) is a highly contagious viral disease that mainly affects sheep and goats. Heavy losses can be seen, especially in goats, with morbidity and mortality rates sometimes approaching 80 percent to 100 percent. At one time, PPR was thought to be restricted to the Middle East and limited areas of Africa and Asia. Newcastle disease is caused by virulent strains of Newcastle disease virus (NDV), which causes substantial morbidity and mortality events worldwide in poultry. The virus strains can be differentiated as lentogenic, mesogenic, or velogenic based on a mean death time in chicken embryos. Duck adenovirus 1 is a species of hemagglutinating adenovirus that’s been associated with egg drop syndrome. Parainfluenza Virus 5 is a possible cause of severe respiratory disease in calves in China. It is an infectious respiratory disease that has been prevalent in weaning calves.

The Canadian government considered the viruses a "serious threat to animals," requiring strict regulation over their transport.