9 Charts Showing Huawei's Global Dominance

Regardless of whether Huawei represents a genuine national security threat to the US and its allies, there is another important reason why Washington might want to persecute Huawei: Namely, because US telecoms companies, fearful of ceding even more ground to global market leader, asked them to, as John Tamney explained in an essay published by the American Institute for Economic Research.

Huawei, a wildly highly successful telecom company can’t place its goods on U.S. shelves because it is viewed as a national security threat. The laughable argument offered up by members of the political class to defend the indefensible is that Huawei’s close ties to the Chinese government mean that American use of its phones and equipment imperil us because we could be spied upon. Oh dear... The real threat here is U.S. telecoms that are close enough to our federal government such that they can convince federal officials to pursue always damaging protectionism. Luckily for U.S. smartphone makers (Apple sells 20% of its iPhones in China), the rules against our best and brightest in China aren’t so stringent.

As Tamney explains, a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou swiftly shows why Beijing was outraged by her detention. As Tamney explains, arresting Meng for her work at Huawei would be like China arresting an Apple executive for working at Apple. Yes, Huawei may have violated sanctions against Iran, Sudan, Cuba and others by selling them equipment made with American components, but this is "a distinction without a difference". US companies sell goods to these countries all the time - they just have the sense to do it through several layers of intermediaries.

But as the US's war against Huawei escalates, to the point where, as Larry Kudlow recently acknowledged, could impact the tenuous trade talks between Washington and Beijing, it's worth taking a look at Huawei's growing global influence.

And a recent piece published by the Globalist entitled "Huawei in Charts" examines different aspects of Huawei's operations, showing the company's explosive international growth over the past decade:

While several US allies have blocked Huawei equipment from being incorporated into their 5G networks, others, like the UK, have concluded that using Huawei equipment is a "manageable risk".

As US telecoms companies struggle to catch up, Trump has demanded that US firms speed up their work on 5G - and even 6G - technology. But so long as Huawei is excluded from the US, it's difficult to imagine how the US will stay abreast of other western rivals when it comes to 5G.