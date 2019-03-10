Combat Footage: Houthis Destroy Saudi-Led Coalition Vehicles In Jizan

Via Southfront.org,

On March 7, the Houthis media wing released a short video of recent clashes between the Yemeni group and the Saudi-led coalition in the al-Dud mount in the southern part of the Kingdom’s southern province of Jizan.

The video shows Houthi fighters destroying several vehicles of the coalition with field artillery and recoilless rifles. Coalition personnel can be also seen fleeing some of their positions in the area.

In a second video released by the Houthis media wing, Houthi fighters destroyed a bulldozer of the Saudi-led coalition in southern Jizan with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM). The bulldozer was reportedly building fortifications in a key area on the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Last month, the Houthis launched several operations deep inside Jizan. However, they stepped down their cross-border activities with the beginning of March for unclear reasons.

These hit and run attacks along the Saudi-Yemeni border are a part of the Houthis’ strategy to deter the Saudi-led coalition and drain its resources. Despite the al-Hudaydah ceasefire, Saudi-led forces are still trying to advance in central and northern Yemen.