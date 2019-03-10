Looking For MAGA-Friendly Restaurants? There's A 'Yelp' For That

Trump supporters looking for restaurants where they won't be accosted, assaulted, screamed at, thrown out or banned by 'MAGAphobic' Democrats are in luck, according to the Daily Beast.

A new app created by Trump supporters, 63red Safe, was likened by the Beast's Will Somer to the "Green Book" guide that "listed safe establishments for African-American motorists in the South."

Trump supporters who want to grab dinner but are terrified of getting punched by an antifascist “antifa” activist can pull up the app, “63red Safe,” and find a list of Trump-friendly businesses—or at least ones that don’t discriminate against conservatives. -Daily Beast

"I'm trying to position it as an everyday 'where can I go eat safely' app," said 63red Safe founder Scott Wallace.

The app is basically a conservative version of Yelp - except users rate restaurants and other businesses based on four questions, including whether restaurant owners post political opinions over social media, and whether customers are allowed to carry weapons.

"Does this business serve persons of every political belief?," asks the app. "Will this business protect its customers if they are attacked for political reasons?"

Wallace compares the app to a political "fire inspector," and is confident in its growth as we enter the 2020 election season - when he expects "socialist goon squads" to target Trump supporters for political reasons.

"I believe that, between now and 2020, we’re going to see the rise of the socialist goon squad," said Wallace. "I think antifa was nothing compared between now and what’s coming in 2020. And I’m deeply concerned."

Wallace says 63red Safe is less about finding pro-Trump businesses, and more about letting conservatives know if they’re in a business that opposes their politics. “If they’re not political, they’re safe,” Wallace said. -Daily Beast

The app has received over 5,000 reviews since launching alongside two other apps from 63red; 63red News - which Wallace says boasts 100,000 monthly users, and 63red Talk, the latter of which connects conservatives for real time chat.

For conservatives who want to get together, 63red Gather is listed as "Coming soon!"

Restaurants such as Virginia's Red Hen - where White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out after several employees became triggered - have received an "unsafe" rating by 63red Safe users.

Wallace is aware that 63red’s apps face long odds of success. Alternative social media networks for Trump supporters and conservatives have struggled with extremist content or a shortage of users. “Donald Date,” a pro-Trump dating site, launched last year and immediately leaked its members’ data. -Daily Beast

"We’re committed. This is not yet another a Trump dating site," said Wallace. "This is not yet another social network."

Of course, violent leftists will also have a handy list of target-rich environments full of Trump supporters, should they have less than honorable intentions.