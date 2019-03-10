Dem Congresswoman Admits Cohen Will Probably Face Perjury Probe

It's looking increasingly likely that disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen will face a perjury investigation over statements made during last month's appearance before the House Oversight Committee.

At least that's what California Democrat Katie Hill told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

"I don’t know if he lied or not," Hill said. "I think that this is, Chairman Cummings is incredibly deliberate. I know that he's reviewing the entire testimony, all the transcripts with Jim Jordan who also is going to make sure that we get to the bottom of this." "He's not going to let this go."

She added that she would guess that Cummings would end up referring Cohen's statements to the DOJ for a full-fledged perjury investigation.

"I would imagine that in the panic that was going on when you’re about to go down, right, that you’re going to say like 'yeah, figure out whatever you can do,'" Hill said. "And I imagine that Chairman Cummings will end up referring him. That’s just my guess." "When Chairman Cummings says something like I’m going to nail you to the cross, he means it," Hill said.

For context, Cummings warned Cohen that the chairman would "nail him to the cross" if he lied to Congress again.

Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) on Cohen testifying last week pic.twitter.com/GE3LNCsEdw — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 10, 2019

Cohen attorney Lanny Davis told the Wall Street Journal last week that a previous attorney for Cohen had asked members of Trump's legal team about the prospect of a presidential pardon following raids on Cohen's home, office and hotel room by the FBI. It was later revealed that Cohen had explicitly asked his attorney, Stephen Ryan, to inquire about the possibility of a pardon. However, Davis insisted that Cohen's comment to the committee that he had never asked for - nor would he have accepted - a presidential pardon was consistent with the facts. The pardon request purportedly came when Cohen was still participating in a joint defense agreement with Trump's legal team, which he eventually left.

And on Friday, President Trump claimed that Cohen had personally asked him for a pardon - and that he had turned him down.

Republicans, meanwhile, are also looking into whether Adam Schiff and his staff improperly 'coached' Cohen before his testimony.