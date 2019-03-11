"He's Just Not Worth It": Pelosi Comes Out Against Impeaching Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has come out against impeaching President Trump, telling the Washington Post in a wide-ranging article that she thinks it would be too divisive to the country, adding that Trump is "just not worth it."

I’m not for impeachment. This is news. I’m going to give you some news right now because I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this: Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it. -Washington Post

One might draw from that conclusion that Pelosi doesn't believe the imminent Mueller report will contain much of value.

And while Pelosi could have said "let's wait and see what the House Intelligence and Judiciary investigations turn up" - her current stance against impeachment suggests that she doesn't put much stock in efforts led by Chairs Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) to re-turn over every stone Mueller has and more.

The Post asked Pelosi to clarify her comments, asking her if she believes Trump is "fit to be president," to which she replied:

Are we talking ethically? Intellectually? Politically? What are we talking here? All-All of the above. No. No. I don’t think he is. I mean, ethically unfit. Intellectually unfit. Curiosity-wise unfit. No, I don’t think he’s fit to be president of the United States. And that’s up to us to make the contrast to show that this president — while he may be appealing to you on your insecurity and therefore your xenophobia, whether it’s globalization or immigrants — is fighting clean air for your children to breathe, clean water for them to drink, food safety, every good thing that we should be doing that people can’t do for themselves. You know, I have five kids, and I think I can do everything for them, but I can’t control the air they breathe, the water that they drink. You depend on the public sector to do certain things for the health and well-being of your family, and he is counter to that. -Washington Post

"I don’t usually talk about him this much," Pelosi added. "This is the most I’ve probably talked about him. I hardly ever talk about him. You know, it’s not about him. It’s about what we can do for the people to lower health-care costs, bigger paychecks, cleaner government."

So while Pelosi doesn't think Trump is fit to be president, she has stopped short of joining many in her party who have openly called for his impeachment.