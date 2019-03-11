Twitter Suspends Daily Caller Journo After Trump Retweets 'Dark Money' Article

Not even a full week after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted on The Joe Rogan Experience that his company was "way too aggressive" for banning people who tweeted "learn to code" as a running joke aimed at laid off journalists, the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross was temporarily suspended for just that.

The timing of Ross's ban, however, is more than a bit suspect.

"Learn to code" went viral in January after hundreds of journalists were let go from the likes of BuzzFeed and the Huffington Post, and were promptly given the same career advice that left-leaning outlets gave to middle American coal workers who had lost their jobs.

After several complaints, Twitter deemed "learn to code" abusive behavior - suspending wide swaths of users who participated in the running joke.

I am told by a person in the know that tweeting "learn to code" at any recently laid off journalist will be treated as "abusive behavior" and is a violation of Twitter's Terms of Service — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 28, 2019

Those banned in February included the Daily Caller's editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll. After he appealed the decision, Twitter admitted they had "made an error."

Last week, Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Trust & Safety Lead Vijaya Gadde were taken to task by journalist Tim Pool on the Joe Rogan Experience. After Gadde danced around the subject, Dorsey admitted that Twitter had been "way to aggressive" with the bans [forward to 8:39 for Dorsey's response].

Which brings us to the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross - who was suspended for 12 hours on Sunday for tweeting "learn to code" in response to Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper's suggestion that young geologists working for ExxonMobil should be "sharpening their other skills."

My Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours for sending this tweet, which was clearly a joke about the popular meme and John Hickenlooper's comment. I thought @jack acknowledged to @joerogan that Twitter was "too aggressive" in banning ppl over this? pic.twitter.com/3o2cptsAYK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 11, 2019

Suspect timing

Ross notes that while his "learn to code" tweet was up for six hours or so - he was suspended within an hour of President Trump retweeting an article he wrote about a mysterious $2 million "dark money" donation to "The Democracy Integrity Project" - "an organization founded by a former Dianne Feinstein staffer that has contracted with Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele to investigate President Donald Trump."

I got notified of the suspension within an hour of so of @realDonaldTrump retweeting this article: https://t.co/ossAZE9vfD — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 11, 2019

So was Ross banned over "learn to code" - or because the president retweeted an article which supports the notion that there is a mysteriously-funded organization working with Christopher Steele to continue a private investigation into all things Trump?

