Facebook Reverses Zero Hedge Ban, Says It Made A "Mistake"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 03/12/2019 - 19:59

It has been a strange 24 hours.

On Monday, we first learned that for the previous two days, Facebook had banned all Zero Hedge content across its various mediums, as it went against Facebook's "Community Standards" (which to the best of our knowledge, neither we not anyone else has any idea what they are), a decision which - as we noted yesterday - surprised us for two reasons: not only do we not have an official Facebook account, but Facebook did not approach us even once with a warning or even notification.

While we were in the dark about what had triggered Facebook, or what was the company's motive, we were humbled and delighted not only with the media coverage this event received, but far more so with the outpouring of support we received from readers and across social media, where Zero Hedge had not been yet banned, like Twitter, where figures from various industries and across the political spectrum voiced support and came to our defense, with many condemning what we felt was an arbitrary decision.

Among those who spoke up were President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., Nigel Farage, Peter Thiel's liberal foil at Thiel Capital, Eric Weinstein, Infowars' Paul Joseph Watson and many others.

To them, and to everyone else who reached out - either to us or to Facebook, or "said something" in private or on the Interweb - our sincerest gratitude.

And then on Tuesday morning, everything had suddenly returned to normal, and whether due to the unexpectedly widespread support we received, or because Facebook had made a sincere error, the ban was reversed.

While Facebook has yet to contact us directly, they did comment with a Facebook spokesman saying that "This was a mistake with our automation to detect spam and we worked to fix it yesterday." He added that "we use a combination of human review and automation to enforce our policies around spam and in this case, our automation incorrectly blocked this link. As soon as we identified the issue, we worked quickly to fix it."

We still have no insight into which article(s) Facebook decided was sufficiently "spammy" to block everyone's access to our content, or on what basis Facebook's "automation and human review" had made the decision to quarantine our small website from the rest of Facebook's 2.3 billion monthly users.

But we are heartened by this development, not so much because it means a rebound in our traffic - as we observed yesterday, we are lucky in that Facebook represents a tiny source of our inbound referral traffic - but because it means nothing changes: we can and will continue as before, with zero adjustments to our writing style, and we will certainly continue with our highly critical coverage of all things Facebook. And best of all: it will be read on Facebook, allowing users of the world's biggest media company to escape an informational echo chamber, and be presented with contrasting opinions, which even if wrong, will allow countless readers to make more informed opinions than if served with preapproved, uniform, and ideologically palatable content.

And since some may read this as a quasi-official press release, we leave the "about us" part to the money-losing media venture of billionaire Mike Bloomberg's business empire (funded since day one by the procyclical $25,000/year Bloomberg terminal business), which yesterday described our little adventure as follows: "Since being founded in the depths of the financial crisis, Zero Hedge has built a dedicated following by serving up a mix of hardcore financial analysis and populist political commentary. Both the ‘Tyler Durden’ name and the site’s tagline -- "On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone drops to zero” -- are borrowed from the anarchic cult classic ’Fight Club.’

