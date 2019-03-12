Pence Brokering Deal With GOP To Defeat Democrats On Border Wall

Vice President Mike Pence is in discussions with a group of GOP senators on a deal that could lead to the defeat of a Democratic resolution to overturn President Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall on the southern US border, according to The Hill.

The deal? If the GOP defeats the Democratic legislation, Trump will formally agree to rein in his power to declare future national emergencies.

Killing the resolution on the Republican-controlled Senate floor would spare the president a major embarrassment and avoid him having to issue the first veto of his presidency. But there is some skepticism among GOP senators whether Trump will actually go through with it. And the plan is hurt by the fact that a bill to curb the president’s power to declare national emergencies won’t come to the Senate floor until after the March recess. -The Hill

On Thursday, Pence and a group of Republicans met to discuss the legislation to curb Trump's power. In attendance were Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) - who is sponsoring the proposed legislation, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Lamar Alexander (R-TN).

According to Lee's measure, national emergency declarations would require a Congressional vote to extend beyond 30 days. In order for it to work, Senate Republicans say Trump would have to make a scout's honor promise to sign Lee's bill - something the president has yet to agree to do.

Meanwhile, at least two Republicans say they will continue to support the Democratic resolution to reject the National Emergency; constitutionalist Senator Rand Paul and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

"No, I think Congress should allocate the money and that’s a very strong belief. It’s also in the Constitution," said Paul.

Among the half-dozen or so other Republicans who are thought to support the Democratic resolution are Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) - both of whom say they've made up their minds but have yet to announce their decisions.

"Other potential defectors include Portman, Toomey, Alexander and Sens. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.)," according to The Hill.

Tillis, on the other hand, told colleagues during a Tuesday lunch that while he thought Trump was within his power to declare a national emergency for $3.6 billion in additional wall funding, and he disagrees with the use of that power, he might be willing to change his mind and support the Pence proposal if Trump offers assurances that he would support future reform of the National Emergencies Act of 1976.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) plans to vote against the Democratic disapproval resolution - and has predicted that it will get between 50 and 60 votes, which is enough to pass with a simple majority.

"It will probably get over 50 but less than 60, I think," said Graham.

Republicans control 53 seats so the disapproval resolution will pass if four or more Republicans vote for it. All Democrats are expected to support it. Paul, who has announced his support for the resolution, said the White House and GOP leaders are stepping up their pressure effort to keep Republicans in line. “They’re being beaten upright, so if you see anybody that’s got blood dripping out of their ear, they may be changing,” Paul joked. He said there is still “a significant number” of Republicans willing to vote for the disapproval resolution but added “there are a lot of people being bruised and beleaguered. We’ll see.” -The Hill

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Democratic disapproval resolution is the only matter expected to go to vote on Thursday.

"Right now, that’s the only thing that’s going to be voted on," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) after a lunchtime meeting with colleagues.

Because Lee wouldn't be able to get his bill to the floor before the March recess - scheduled to begin Friday, any plan to trade votes on Thursday's resolution will need to wait a few weeks.