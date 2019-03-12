Rahm Emanuel Warns Democrats: Socialist Ideals Won't Give Us White House In 2020

Via SaraCarter.com,

Rahm Emanuel, the Chicago Mayor warned the Democrats that they might be in danger of self-destructing if they continue to push socialist ideals and go after green deals and medicare for all.

In an oped for The Atlantic he said:

"Earth to Democrats: Republicans are telling you something when they gleefully schedule votes on proposals like the Green New Deal, Medicare for all, and a 70 percent marginal tax rate. When they’re more eager to vote on the Democratic agenda than we are, we should take a step back and ask ourselves whether we’re inadvertently letting the political battle play out on their turf rather than our own. If Trump’s only hope for winning a second term turns on his ability to paint us as socialists, we shouldn’t play to type."

Rahm Emanuel seem to be very concerned of the ideas that some of the Democrat stars and presidential contenders are pushing these days, here are few of them:

