Ann Coulter Slams "Lying Media" In New Assault On "Shallow, Narcissistic Conman" Trump

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter renewed her attacks on President Trump during a Monday night speech at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, Florida - where she railed against his lack of progress on a long-promised wall at the southern border, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Bemoaning how she has nobody to share her disappointment with, Coulter said: "It’s frustrating... I can’t talk to Trump detractors because, as the subtitle to my last book indicated, they’re insane. I can’t talk to the Trump flatterers because they think as soon as it comes out of his mouth, it has happened. No, he’s an excellent talker. It’s just when it comes to doing anything that he falls down on the job."

Coulter - once a die-hard Trump supporter who visited him in the wake of his historic election win, has become a harsh critic of the president - calling him "gutless" on immigration in a December column. In February, she called Trump an "idiot" for declaring a national emergency to secure funding for the wall. Trump hit back, saying Coulter was "off the reservation" and that he hadn't met with her in over a year.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted from Mar-a-Lago that Coulter was a "wacky nutjob" who "still hasn't figured out" that he has been "winning" the war for the border wall - of which "major sections" are being built, while his administration has apprehended thousands of illegal immigrants.

Wacky Nut Job @AnnCoulter, who still hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border. Major sections of Wall are being built... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

....and renovated, with MUCH MORE to follow shortly. Tens of thousands of illegals are being apprehended (captured) at the Border and NOT allowed into our Country. With another President, millions would be pouring in. I am stopping an invasion as the Wall gets built. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2019

"I don’t know why he doesn’t just ignore me," Coulter told the West Palm Beach crowd of roughly 600. "He doesn’t mind ignoring the rest of his base."

Segueing to an attack on the media, Coulter said: "Trump may be a shallow, narcissistic conman, but that doesn’t mean the media are not the enemy of the people. Both things can be true," adding that perhaps one positive outcome of Trump's presidency might be the "total destruction of the lying media."

