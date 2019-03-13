Boeing 767 Suffers "Mechanical Failure" On Flight From Beijing To Seattle; Forced To Turn Around

An 18-year-old Boeing 767-300 flying from Beijing to Seattle was forced to turn around on Wednesday for "maintenance" after the airline said that the plane had suffered a mechanical failure, reports the China Times.

Flight DL128 received an engine warning after takeoff at 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Delta, and returned to the Beijing Capital International Airport around 90 minutes later. The airline also said that most of the passengers on the flight will switch to DL188 as the original plane undergoes a maintenance assessment.

Last year a similar flight was forced to land, when a Boeing 767 flying from Beijing suffered a potential engine malfunction and landed at a military airport in Alaska. 194 passengers were transferred to another aircraft before continuing on their way.

On Sunday a Boeing 737 Max 8 passenger plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed approximately six minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, killing all 149 passengers and 8 crew members on board. The plane was just four months old at the time.

China is one of more than two-dozen countries and airlines which have grounded the 373 Max 8 until further notice.