Manafort Indicted On 16 New Charges In New York State 

Less than an hour after former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was sentenced to an additonal 43 months in prison in the second of two trials - bringing his total sentence to 90 months, or 7.5 years for tax fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. slapped Manafort with a new indictment, as reported by the New York Times - which somehow had an entire article written about the new charges moments after they dropped.

Of note, Vance is the same DA who came under fire for accepting $10,000 from Harvey Weinstein's lawyer after declining to file sexual assault charges.

He also refused to file charges against former NY AG Eric Schneiderman - who was accused in vivid detail of sexually assaulting several women. Schneiderman now teaches meditation after avoiding the criminal justice system.

Manafort will face 16 charges, including an accusation that he committed residential mortgage fraud by falsifying loan documents "in the first degree" to illegally obtain millions of dollars in loans.

Of note, President Trump would not have pardon power over a state conviction.

While Mr. Trump has not said he intends to pardon his former campaign chairman, he has often spoken of his power to pardon and has defended Mr. Manafort on a number of occasions, calling him a “brave man.” The new state charges against Mr. Manafort are contained in a 16-count indictment that alleges a yearlong scheme in which he falsified business records to obtain millions of dollars in loans, Mr. Vance said in a news release after the federal sentencing. -NYT

"No one is beyond the law in New York," said Vance, adding that the investigation conducted by his prosecutors had "yielded serious criminal charges for which the defendant has not been held accountable."