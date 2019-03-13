Residential Spending Slumps For 6th Straight Month As Infrastructure Spending Soars Most Since 2003

The headline construction spending print was celebrated, rising a better-than-expected 1.3% MoM (the most since April 2018) in January, but below the surface the story is notably mixed.

Private Residential building spending dropped 0.3% MoM - the sixth straight monthly decline (and private residential home improvement spending fell 0.3% in Jan. to $181.3b). But the headline was saved by a surge in non-residential building spending of 2.4% MoM - the biggest jump since Jan 2016.

And it was government spending that rescued the headline as public construction rose 4.9% in Jan - the largest increase since March 2004. Government construction spending was 24.5% of total in Jan thanks to a massive surge in infrastructure spending on Highway and Street improvements...

So, the summary of today's construction spending data is that non-governmental spending is extremely weak (the biggest YoY drop since Dec 2010), signaling a lack of confidence...

...and only government-spending is saving the economy.