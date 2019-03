Dow Industrials and Transports began the drop on Boeing's demise, but the rest of the US equity markets began to tumble when President Trump said that he "was not in a rush" to complete a US-China trade deal.

*TRUMP: 'NOT IN A RUSH' TO MAKE DEAL WITH CHINA ON TRADE

*TRUMP: U.S. HAS OTHER TRADE DEALS `COOKING'

*TRUMP: CHINA HAS NOT BEEN DOING WELL, WANTS TO MAKE A DEAL

And that extended the markets drop...