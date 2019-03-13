YouTube Finally Shuts Down Soft-Core Channel Months After Creator Arrested For Pedophilia

YouTube has finally gotten around to shutting down a notorious soft-core 'pedo-centric' channel months after its creator was arrested in Central Florida for molesting a 15-year-old girl in a hotel room near Walt Disney World.

UK-based Ian Rylett, 55, was arrested in August of 2018 on suspicion of molesting the teen, shortly after she signed a contract to appear on his YouTube channels - one of which was "Seven Super Girls." According to prosecutors, the contract required the girl to "remove any items of clothing as directed by management."

According to an arrest warrant obtained by BuzzFeed News, detectives were called to Rylett’s Orange County hotel room on the morning of Aug. 16, after Rylett allegedly verbally abused the girl, demanding she undress in front of him against her will and “practice wrapping her breasts down, to make them appear smaller for the video shoot.” According to the report, the girl, who is under 16, claims Rylett touched her breasts and fondled her while repeatedly making her undress, eventually attempting to forcefully remove her underwear. The arrest report also alleges that Rylett “threatened to use the contract to fine her if she did not comply with his demand.” -BuzzFeed

According to prosecutors, Rylett wanted the teen's chest to look smaller so she would appear younger in the videos, according to ClickOrlando.

While initially pleading not guilty in August, Rylett agreed to a plea deal on Wednesday and has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation. He faced up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

In response, YouTube has finally shut down his operation.

The channel, which has nearly three million subscribers, features videos of children and young teens performing skits in costumes, going on vacation, or doing routine activities around their homes. Over the past decade, at least six spinoff channels were created including "Seven Perfect Angels" and the flagship "Seven Super Girls." Known collectively as the SAK Channels, more than 17 million YouTube users subscribe to the videos, helping to generate more than 10 billion total video views. Rylett's UK-based company, Starcast Productions LTD, has operated the channels for at least the past five years, court records indicate. -Click Orlando

The channel containing Rylett's sexually suggestive videos was brought to light by comedian Daniel Tosh in a 2017 segment on Tosh.0.

Tosh staged a “To Catch a Predator” style spoof on the type of viewers who were watching the seven girls’ videos. You guessed it….pedophiles. Unfortunately, their videos are extremely popular and serve as an indictment to the world’s pedophilic attractions. The channel has nearly 3,000 videos uploaded. But this is no ordinary children’s show, and without a doubt, 1980’s era censors would have driven themselves mad in an attempt to shut down the perversion. At first glance, the Seven Super Girls YouTube homepage, arguably, looks like one’s favorite porn site. Each under-18 girl has her own subchannel. To the unwitting, however, the site may look like girls dressed like girls, engaging in activities which girls enjoy — going to camp, hanging with friends by the pool, and playing dress up. But to a pedophile, the site is a smorgasbord of smut, carefully crafted to serve as eye candy for adults and teenagers to indulge in their child-sex fantasies. After we clicked on the entire list of videos and selected to sort by most popular, it became clear to us at The Free Thought Project, the videos are in no way innocent. -Free Thought Project

In February, several advertisers including Disney and Nestle SA ceased their relationship with YouTube over a "soft-core pedo ring" operating in the comments sections of several pedo-centric YouTube videos.

Originally discovered in 2016 by YouTuber "reallygraceful" in a now-unavailable video - for which she was subject to MSM hit pieces (such as this one by the BBC's Mike Wendling), blogger Matt Wilson revived the controversy in a 20-minute.

Some of the videos involved in the pedo ring were placed next to Disney and Nestle advertisements, according to the report.

All Nestle companies in the U.S. have paused advertising on YouTube, a spokeswoman for the company said Wednesday in an email. Video game maker Epic Games Inc. and German packaged food giant Dr. August Oetker KG also said they had postponed YouTube spending after their ads were shown to play before the videos. Disney has also withheld its spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the decision hasn’t been made public. -Bloomberg

When one clicked on one of the videos, YouTube algorithms then suggested similar 'pedo-centric' material.

In response, YouTube disabled the comments section for a wide swath of videos containing children.