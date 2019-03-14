Facebook Blames Massive Outage On "Server Configuration Change", Apple Now Showing iCloud Outages

Update 3/14/2019 2:26PM EST: In what could be unrelated similar news, Apple's System Status Support page on Thursday showed a number of outages and issues, primarily with iCloud. The timing of the outage, one day after Facebook's outage, is notable, though there are no confirmed links. Here's what Apple's support page showed at 2:26PM EST on Thursday.

Coming in high on the list of "vague answers for major issues" is Facebook's explanation for yesterday's huge outage of the social media site, along with sister services Instagram and Messenger. The company (which did not accuse Russia of hacking the world's biggest social network contrary to Lindsay Lohan's accusations) blamed the outage on a "server configuration change" and said its systems are "recovering". It's an explanation that clears up - well, nothing at all.

Yesterday, as a result of a server configuration change, many people had trouble accessing our apps and services. We've now resolved the issues and our systems are recovering. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate everyone’s patience. — Facebook (@facebook) March 14, 2019

Yesterday, some users had been speculating that the issue had to do with a "route leak". As Techcrunch wrote yesterday:

At least one security firm thinks the culprit of the Facebook outage could be a border gateway protocol routing leak. Routing internet traffic around the world relies on the border gateway protocol (BGP), which manages how internet traffic is routed the internet. BGP relies on trust between network operators to not send incorrect or malicious data. But mistakes happen, and malformed data can form a “route leak” that leads to confusion over where internet traffic should go, and can lead to massive outages.

Others blamed - who else - Putin:

not when russia hacks you. it is not funny kids. this is the real world. — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 13, 2019

The outage impacted millions of users, stirring up more problems for a company that has been under constant fire for its handling of user privacy over the last two years. Facebook has also been dealing with significant regulatory probes around the world relating to such issues. The length of the outage likely caused unrest amongs the site's advertisers, as well with Facebook suggesting it may refund some advertising fees.

Among the "victims" affected was socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who took a moment away from loathing corporations to publicly question what had happened to her Instagram account.

Facebook did not comment on how many people were affected, nor did it say why it took so long for the issue to be resolved. Regardless, life on social media goes on, as Zuckerberg wins again.