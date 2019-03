After comfortingly disappointing (for the 'patient' Fed) CPI and PPI data, import and export prices beat expectations in February (both rising 0.6% MoM) - the largest monthly increase since May.

However, on a year-over-year basis - despite the modest rebound - import and export prices are decidedly non-inflationary...

Import prices YoY are down 1.3% and Export prices YoY are up just 0.3%

However, China continues to push the most disinflationary price pressure since Nov 2007...